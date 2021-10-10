Fort Smith approves zoning request for $162 million Mercy hospital expansion

FORT SMITH -- City directors agreed to allow an expansion of a hospital expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The city Board of Directors granted a request from Mercy Hospital Fort Smith to rezone about 83 acres it owns during its meeting Tuesday. This includes property along Rogers Avenue, including the hospital's main campus at 7301 Rogers Ave., as well as South 74th and Dallas streets.

Maggie Rice, the city's development services director, wrote in a memo the changes are for Mercy Hospital's expansion of its emergency room and intensive care unit.

Mercy announced June 30 the $162 million project will expand the hospital's emergency room from 29 rooms to 50 and its ICU capacity from 38 to 64. About 140 parking spaces will be also added. Construction is expected to last slightly more than two years after the groundbreaking in early 2022.

Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, previously said the project will allow the hospital to increase its annual emergency room capacity from around 40,000 to roughly 75,000.

City directors on Tuesday reclassified the property on the city's land use map to public/institutional and rezoned it to a planned zoning district, according to the ordinance.

The Planning Commission unanimously voted in favor of recommending directors approve the request at its meeting Sept. 14, according to Rice's memo.

The public hearing during that meeting saw four people, including three who lived in the area and another who worked there, voice concerns. One person opposed any traffic increase to 74th Street while the other three spoke out against a planned parking lot on the northern part of the property near Riviera Drive due to concerns about a lack of screening and noise pollution.

Rice wrote the Planning Commission afterward voted to amend the request to include an extension of a 100-foot buffer along the northern property line to South 74th Street to accommodate those who live on Riviera Drive.

George Catsavis, city director for Ward 4, said some of his constituents who live in the area are concerned the development will lead to their backyards facing a parking lot. He asked Chip Johnson with Studio 6 Architects in Fort Smith, which is acting as an agent for Mercy, if the company could work with property owners to facilitate things such as shrubs and trees to help address the issue. Johnson said documents to do this are being created.

Kevin Settle, an at-large city director, thanked the Mercy health system for investing in Fort Smith.

"This is a great investment," Settle said. "We're going to see a transformation of one of our two hospitals here in manners that we probably can't imagine until it's done."

Fort Smith is also home to Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Six city directors voted in favor of adopting the ordinance while none voted against it. However, Jarred Rego, Ward 1 director and vice mayor, abstained due to being employed by Mercy Hospital.