Free hot meals offered at Roots Sunday event

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:27 a.m.

Free meals, groceries and clothing will be offered by a grassroots organization today.

Roots United is an initiative by Food Justice United, a not-for-profit organization that hosts a community free store each month.

At today's event, hot meals will be offered, as well as groceries, clothing and hygiene products, among other items, for people to shop through, all totally free, while supplies last. No ID or proof of need is necessary.

The event, called Roots Sunday, is scheduled from 2-6 p.m. at 6318 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock. The place is just west of South University Avenue, near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, where Asher Avenue becomes Colonel Glenn Road.

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/groups/rootsunited, the website https://www.foodjusticeunited.org/ or by email at FoodJusticeUnited@protonmail.com.

