Fun, Fear Go Bump In The Night: Haunted houses, zombies and more for Halloween

The Fayetteville Public Library -- with its gorgeous new expansion -- is the last place you might consider "scary," But youth and teen librarian Jim Curry says that, during the month of October, the library is doing its best to celebrate Halloween in a spooktacular way.

"In addition to our FPL Fright Nights on Mondays and a pumpkin-decorating workshop, we'll have additional events such as a one-day writers' workshop for youth and teens on Oct. 25 that will explore the subgenres of horror," says Curry. "Our Be (A)ware event on Oct. 30 is an allergy-friendly Halloween event which will include 'A Toy Story' performance from Spotlight Characters, a costume parade and trick-or-treating opportunities inside the library. And be sure to keep an eye out for 'Goosebumps" villain Slappy wandering the children's library."

FPL's Monday Fright Nights will feature scary movies shown on a huge screen in the new state-of-the-art event center, says Curry.

"This year's movie selection shares scares from across the decades," he says. "From the late '90s ('Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island') to the last decade ('Goosebumps'), parents and kids may find a familiar film this October. These films represent a diversity of studios and animation styles sure to bring a healthy amount of fright to families who visit us."

Curry says masks are required at all times inside the FPL, and the Event Center's spacious seating allows for social distancing. No food or drink is allowed inside the Event Center.

The expansion of the library was unveiled in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, and, as a result, says Curry, the staff has been carefully monitoring prescribed safety precautions as they plan events.

"As the library continues to navigate covid-19, we are actively monitoring ways in which we can bring programming to the public that keeps our visitors and staff safe," says Curry. "We encourage the public (including youth, teens and families) to visit the new library spaces, to attend one of our free and engaging programs, and to remain safe in their visits by following the current health and safety guidelines. We look forward to more in-person programming -- like story times! -- when it is safe to do so."

Fright Night movies start at 5:30 p.m. each Monday in October; Pumpkin Painting, for grades K-4, starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 19; the Chilling Poetry Workshop for grades 8-12 starts at 5 p.m. on Oct. 25; and the Be (A)ware Allergy-Friendly Halloween event starts at 3 p.m. on Oct. 30. Check the library's October calendar for more Halloween events at faylib.org.

Want more Halloween options around Northwest Arkansas? Check out our round-up of scary -- and not so scary! -- events.

Adult-Sized Scares

While some of these haunted houses feature "family days," their regular offerings and business hours are best suited for older kids, teenagers and adults.

Asylum Haunted House

210 N. Main St.

Cave Springs

theasylumhauntedhouse.net

7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays in October; 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28 and 31 (family nights)

$20-$50

Voted the No. 2 haunt in Arkansas by the haunted house directory the Scare Factor, this haunted house in Cave Springs is open from 7 p.m. until midnight every weekend in October; Oct. 28 and 31, the event operates from 7-10 p.m. for Family Nights, so the scares will be a little bit tamer for the younger kids.

Nightmares Haunted House

3706 NW Frontage Road

Bentonville

nightmareshauntedhouse.net

$20-$30

Dusk-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Sunday, Oct. 31

This haunted house "is an intense, high energy haunted attraction that uses the latest technology available," according to the website, and has been in operation in some form or another since 1987. Proceeds from the event go to the Bentonville Breakfast Lions Club. The haunted house is open Fridays and Saturdays in October and Sunday, Oct. 31, from dusk until 11 p.m.

Banshee Manor Haunted House

4520 N. College Ave.

Fayetteville

879-3368

bansheemanor.com

7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7-10 p.m. Sundays in October

$13

Located inside Fayetteville's Lokomotion Family Fun Park, Banshee Manor is themed around the McCraulic Clan who, says the website, were "notorious for being ruthless, barbaric and pure evil." The attraction is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7-11 p.m. and Sundays from 7-10 p.m.

No Mercy House

114 N. 14th St.

Fort Smith

221-9503

8-11 p.m. Oct. 16, 22-23 and 29-30

$15

"Kannibal Klowns" haunt this popular Fort Smith attraction, whose proceeds benefit the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club. Hours are 8-11 pm. on Oct. 16, 22-23 and 29-30.

Carpenter's Mortuary

136 E. Main St.

Gentry

mortuarystudios.com

7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29; 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31 ("No Scare" nights)

$15-$25

This haunted house wins for the most imaginative back story, with an entertaining website providing primary sources to document the tale. Expect a chilling experience from 7-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29; "No Scare" nights are 6 p.m.-10 p.m. on Oct. 30-31.

Riverside Entertainment

17023 Chamber Springs Road

Siloam Springs

524-0014

7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Sunday, Oct. 31

$20

One-stop shopping for several Halloween adventures including the Warehouse of Fear (for adults and the bravest of kids only) and the Haunted Carriage Ride (family friendly). Doors open at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in October as well as Sunday, Oct. 31.

The Haunted Prison

3138 Dora Road

Van Buren

769-0398

facebook.com/thehauntedprison

7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays in October and Sunday, Oct. 31

$20

Covid-19 precautions resulted in this event being held outside on the haunted trail, where visitors will be haunted by escaped prisoners. 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays in October and Sunday, Oct. 31.

Family-Friendly Frights

These events are well-suited for all ages.

Modern Mission Zombie Event

3484 E. Joyce Blvd.

Fayetteville

595-0055

7-10 p.m. Oct. 22-23 and 29-30

$25

"The zombie event plays out on our indoor laser tag field with four unique missions pitting survivors against one another in an effort to secure the 'cure' for themselves." reads the Modern Mission website. "While these two teams are competing, you have our third, independent team of zombies -- whose mission is to eat you alive. Naturally, the only way to take out a zombie is by a headshot." Reservations recommended; space is limited. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 22-23 and 29-30.

Haunted Carriage Ride

17023 Chamber Springs Road

Siloam Springs

524-0014

7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Sunday, Oct. 31

$20

The haunted carriage ride at Riverside Entertainment features a fun buggy ride accompanied by spooky ghost stories.

__

Trick-or-Treating Alternatives

When trick or treating on Oct. 31 isn't an option, consider one of these safe, fun alternatives.

Tricks, Treats and Terrors

Ozark Natural Science Center

1905 Madison 1305, Huntsville

202-8340

4-8:30 Oct. 22

$5-$35

Trail hiking, trick-or-treating in the woods and a campfire cook-out -- a perfect Halloween celebration for the nature lovers.

Little Sprouts Halloween Costume Parade

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

4703 N. Crossover Road

Fayetteville

750-2620

9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 27

Free for members; $5-$10 for non-members

Aimed at preschoolers (though all age are welcome), this is a chance for kids to show off their costumes and enjoy a safe alternative to trick-or-treating.

Costumes, Candy and Cops Drive-Through Carnival

7640 SW Regional Airport Road

Bentonville

6-8 p.m. Oct. 29

Free

This event promises "a fun trunk-or-treat drive-through costumes, cops, and lots of candy!"

Kids' Night in the Museum

Arkansas Air and Military Museum

4290 S. School Ave.

Fayetteville

521-4947

7 p.m. Oct. 29

Free

Local businesses will distribute candy, and costumed characters will be on hand to give a little bit of spooky history.

Walmart Spooky Street

4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd.

Rogers

621-9769

2-10 p.m. Oct. 29; 12-8 p.m. Oct. 30

Free

A Walmart parking lot is transformed into a safe street so kids can trick-or-treat.

Springdale Halloween Fest

Shiloh Square

Springdale

4-7 p.m. Oct. 30

Free

A collaboration between the Springdale Police Department and Springdale Parks and Recreation, this event promises free candy and carnival games.

Gravette Trick or Treat

Main Street

Gravette

4-7 p.m. Oct. 30

Free

Local businesses and organizations will line up on Main Street to hand out candy to costumed trick-or-treaters.

__

Free Light Displays

Skeleton House

20 Sandridge Drive, Bella Vista

Bentonville Heart Lites Halloween Display

3505 NW Edgewood Ave., Bentonville

Sherman Halloween Havoc

201 Pleasant View Lane, Bentonville

Send additional Halloween events to ourtown@nwadg.com.

NWA Democrat Gazette/SPENCER TIREY Malcolm Garcia, 15, (from left) Alyssa Garcia,16, shoot their laser guns behind a barricade at the opposing team in the Jones Center gym, Monday Nov. 21, 2016 during one of several game of laser tag. The Jones center with the help of Modern Mission a laser tag company out of Fayetteville held the one day event.