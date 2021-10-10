Grants pave way for Miller Park park upgrades

Alex Smith Park in Miller County will have new visitor accommodations by the end of this year.

For at least the past two months, work crews have been building restrooms as well as showers near the 320-acre park's entrance off Arkansas 237, slightly more than 15 miles south of Texarkana.

Cathy Harrison, Miller County's county judge, said work started on the building after applying for and receiving two Arkansas State Soil Conservation Service grants earlier this year.

The grants, collectively worth about $39,000 (one for $23,000 the other for $16,000) are now being used to build the showers and new restrooms in one building.

Harrison added that work crews may be finished with the project within the next two months.

She added that this will be the first time the park will have showers.

Harrison said the park, which opened in the 1960s, has 16 natural water springs. She says visitors come from as far away as New York to bird watch.