I-30 project in LR, NLR to require lane closings

Continuing work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closings throughout the corridor beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The following work will occur, weather permitting:

DAYTIME

• I-30 frontage roads between East Third and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• The East Third and East Fourth street intersections with Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock.

• Mahlon Martin Street closed between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock, with detour signs.

OVERNIGHT

• Ramps and lanes within the Interstate 30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock; Roosevelt Road entrance and exit ramps for I-30 eastbound closed on select nights, with detour signs.

• I-30 frontage road between East Seventh and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock, with detour signs.

24-HOUR

• East Second Street eastbound between River Market Avenue and Sherman Street in Little Rock through Thursday, with detour signs.

• Sherman Street between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock through Monday, with detour signs.

• Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single-lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.