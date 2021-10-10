Incorporations

Benton County

Willie J. McCoy Youth Boxing Club, LLC, William McCoy, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., No. 1209, Rogers

Somarriba & Daughters LLC, Pedro Javier Somarriba, 1620 Abbey Lane, Centerton

Prosper Dance Family LLC, Tawnya McCoy, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., No. 1209, Rogers

Paula Stills RE LLC, Paula Stills, 804 S. Primrose Road, Lowell

Industry Dance Camp Convention & Competition LLC, Tawnya McCoy, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., No. 1209, Rogers

Arkansas Ebike Rental LLC, Tawnya McCoy, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., No. 1209, Rogers

Bacongames LLC, Jordan Brian Deyoung, 931 Harvest St., Centerton

The Valle Pino Foundation, Daisy Varinia Bonilla, 1506 N.E. Benjamin Greens, Bentonville

DW Rentals LLC, Nicholas Morgan, 387 N. Robin Road, Gentry

Sarah Kathryn Pegg LLC, Samuel Pegg, 1005 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs

WC Equipment Leasing LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Jacqueline Ernst LLC, Jacqueline Marie Ernst, 7002 W. Balmoral Drive, Rogers

AV Staffing Services LLC, Victoria Williams, 213 W. Monroe Ave., Suite L, Lowell

Tami's Swim & Safety LLC, Tamara Gribble, 1232 Bradley St., Centerton

Sellajanu Family LLC, Sellappan Subbiah, 3001 S.W. Briar Creek Ave., Bentonville

Hello Honey Coffee LLC, Joshua Lee Beimers, 1805 S.W. Redwood Ave., Bentonville

Oakwood Industrial LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Arnel Commerce LLC, Nana Araba A. Asamany, 6205 S.W. Sumter Road, Bentonville

Atlas Solar LLC, Clayton Burleson, 8237 Houdan Way, Bentonville

Whitney Irene Photography LLC, Whitney Tabler, 8543 Par Lane, Rogers

Alder Street NWA LLC, Alexander Ho, 710 S.E. 10th St., Bentonville

David Rodriguez Trucking LLC, David Antonio Rodriguez, 1827 S. Craig Circle, Rogers

Pure Country Natural Processors LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Dos Eden LLC, Jacob Moore, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Merjer LLC, Jace Ellis Russ, 15022 W. Spring Valley Road, Gravette

Salty Kisses Photography LLC, Alyssa Lynn Casey, 1603 W. Walnut St., Apt. K204, Rogers

Liberty Capital LLC, Jonathan Reeves, 530 Joshua Pass, Centerton

Dethand Inc., Rebekah Smith, 13542 Redbird Lane, Bentonville

Umbrellco LLC, Houston W. Beckham, 2507 Lakewood Drive, Lowell

Northlander Investments LLC, Cesar Gustavo Frias, 6402 S. 36th St., Rogers

Technical Park Development GP LLC, Nick Dozier, 1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 106, Rogers

Right Hand Consulting LLC, W. Asa Hutchinson III, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville

Bearded Barbecue LLC, Latoya Caldwell, 1439 Le Chesnay Drive, Centerton

A&N Auto Glass LLC, Betsy L. Arguelles, 1905 S. K St., Rogers

The Well International, Nancy Joyce Beckner, 403 Rose Garden Lane, Apt. A, Bentonville

R.O.C. Enterprises LLC, Christina Delayne Osbourn, 207 White Oak Drive N.E., Gravette

Solaruss LLC, Jaret Russ, 15022 W. Spring Valley Road, Gravette

MS Clark Consulting LLC, Matthew Steven Clark, 2900 S. D Place, Rogers

B5 Development LLC, William Allen Ball, 53 Kintyre Drive, Bella Vista

GSP HH LLC, Robert W. George, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Rise & Slay LLC, Arrow Sherman, 230 Commercial St., Apt. B, Centerton

MC Divine LLC, Maria D. Cano, 5613 S. Chadwick Drive, Rogers

My Alt Mining Services LLC, Pablo Menendez, 1306 Janda Drive, Rogers

Chestnut Hill Farm LLC, Trinh Tran, 22020 Falling Springs Road, Decatur

Homestead Property Management LLC, J. Chase Ketron, 14237 Rolling Hills Drive, Bentonville

Insight Studios LLC, Joshua Q. Mostyn, 2601 N. Walton Blvd., Suite MP, Bentonville

Orange September LLC, Thibaut Delage, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

DCPP Supplies, LLC, Diem Thuy Nguyen, 213 Colville St., Lowell

Reap What You Sow LLC, Stephen W. Butler, 224 S. Second St., Rogers

Beyond The Surface LLC, Danielle Kittrell, 2 Ludford Circle, Bella Vista

Ozzie's Home Services LLC, Jeff Osborn, 15800 Sugar Creek Road, Garfield

Pub On The Bricks LLC, Greg A. Alexander, 14458 Point Virgo Drive, Rogers

JKLM Rentals LLC, Jeff Osborn, 15800 Sugar Creek Road, Garfield

Plumbers Near Me LLC, Joshua Bush, 12507 Cannon Road, Rogers

Plag LLC, Ron Rankin, 5102 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Markham Hill Community Association Inc., Matthew D. Mitchell, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

BNS Financial Consultants LLC, Nathan Hale, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville

Vennela Properties LLC, Sampanna Nakkanaboina, 2301 S.W. Tupelo Ave., Bentonville

NWA RV Solutions LLC, Joseph Francis Turner Jr., 930 Messina Way, Centerton

JFT RE Development LLC, Joseph F. Thompson, 1706 Carolyn St., Bentonville

NWA Lounge & Hookah LLC, Karrie Jean Tran, 1505 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Lebearbob Holdings LLC, Gregory A. Baxter, 21 Drayton Lane, Bella Vista

Main Compton LLC, Matthew D. Mitchell, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Garcia's All Year Round Landscaping LLC, Jose Garcia Acosta, 508 N. Dixieland Road, Lot 35, Rogers

Nygren Rock Ranch LLC, Richard E. Nygren Jr., 15364 Logan Cave Road, Siloam Springs

Griswold's Finest LLC, Nathan Beidleman, 1022 Tarah Knolls Circle, Centerton

Carroll County

Valley Of Grace Cottage LLC, Priya Chandy Paul, 1380 Carroll 220, Eureka Springs

Empty Pockets Transport LLC, Jarrett Smith, 1802 Carroll 608, Berryville

Vann Motors LLC, Orlandes Vann, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Lane 2 Lane Auto LLC, John Forbes, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

OW Auto LLC, Orlando Williams, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Madison County

L&C Power Washing LLC, Casey D. Whittle, 330 Madison 2645, Kingston

Mathias Holdings Inc., James I. Mathias, 847 Madison 8404, Huntsville

Washington County

G. Snack Times LLC, Moises Garcia, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Mexican Nibble LLC, Gabriela Orta, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

Tyler & Son Transport LLC, Carlos Tyler, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

Cayden And Cali Express Trucking LLC, Andrew Gilliam Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

AR/MO/TN Logistics LLC, Elvis Darnell Burks Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Meet Your Maker LLC, Sarah Elaine Robinson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Tiffany Phillips Design Co. LLC, Tiffany Phillips, 1254 Silver Oak St., Elkins

4Ever20Tees LLC, Jacqueline Lever-Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Dragonfly Pools Of Arkansas LLC, Matthew Lindsay, 161 W. Van Asche Loop, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Ultra Mega LLC, Nicholas R. Futch, 1424 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Rivercrest Ranch LLC, Jeff Price, 2788 N. Shadybrook Cove, Fayetteville

Rivercrest Landscaping LLC, Jeff Price, 2788 N. Shadybrook Cove, Fayetteville

The DNA Shop Inc., Jonathaon Demedric Booker, 1858 N. Whistling Straits Ave., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Callie's Creations LLC, Callie Abeyta, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Cedar Crest Property Owners Association, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale

Wellvolution LLC, Josie Ann Kilpatrick, 1266 N. Haven Way, Suite B207, Fayetteville

ZDDREG LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

CEO Holdings LLC, Charles E. Osborne, 2678 N. Club Drive, Apt. 3, Fayetteville

Panum Telecom LLC, Kim Tullis, 4128 Georgia St., Springdale

P.F. Assets And Landholdings LLC, Bain Potter, 938A Via Drago Ave., Springdale

Mrs. Essie Lee's Kitchen LLC, D'Onna Kerr, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Scout Logistics Inc., Jerry Verhelst, 228 O'Hara Lane, Springdale

Border 2 Beach LLC, John Ralph Leach Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ufitbeauty LLC, Diamond Lauren Steele, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Globalempireapparel LLC, Taqueze Rafael Gordon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Royal Wave Productions LLC, Core Deshaun Hadley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

J"Mizzle Grill LLC, Jeremiah E. Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Independent Rock LLC, Matthew S. Bryles, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Social Life Apparel And Goods LLC, Clayton Shane Schauer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Precision Stone LLC, Norma Brisa Alvarez, 1336 S. Splash Drive, Fayetteville

Wayra LLC, Vicki D. Bronson, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville

Haslam & Associates PLLC, William Haslam, 11 E. 28th Circle, Fayetteville

Stull Contracting LLC, Dustin Stull, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Cross Pelvic Therapy PA, Kelly Marie Cross, 2809 Hyland Park Road, Fayetteville

The Lace & Fringe Cactus Boutique LLC, Brooke Norwood, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Malmc3 LLC, Mike McAllister, 226 Fredonia St., Springdale

Rich Reactives LLC, Dave Richardson, 503 Twin Falls, Farmington

D Family Ranch LLC, Paul Younger, 233 E. Main St., Suite 11, Farmington

Posh Little Birdies Inc., Daniel Winzeler, 7601 Bridgegate Ave., Springdale

Pivotal Edge LLC, Kristin Hylton, 2594 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Twisted S LLC, Pam Logue, 406 Quail Run, Springdale

Gen Three Ranch LLC, Brenda Sample, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Mendoza Stain LLC, Rey Mendoza, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Mystical Candle Cat LLC, Nelta Azlee-Cheynne Delapena, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

MAGA Money Trucking LLC, Bradley Wade Thurston, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Halbrook Ventures LLC, Kyle Nicholas Halbrook, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ozark Charcuterie And Company LLC, Mallory Dawn Files, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Das Einsiedeln Konzept LLC, Petra Weber, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Fiszer Painting Of Arkansas LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Golden Shutter Co. LLC, Blake Galeazzi, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

BCH Trucking LLC, Brenda Hudson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

99 Construction LLC, David Callison, 248 E. Anabranch Court, Farmington

Leos LTS Roofing LLC, Jose L. Hurbines, 1106 Remington Drive, Apt. A, Springdale

Iglesia Torre Fuerte Inc., Jorge Alberto Peraza Ramirez, 1705 Powell St., Springdale

Pilgrimage To Love LLC, Cecile Wilson, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Essential Foods Direct LLC, Joseph Alexander Gatlin, 370 N. Otoe St., Farmington

Fayetteville Fly Co. LLC, Matthew Ver Meer, 5913 E. Drexel Cove, Fayetteville

Cross Creek Building Materials LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

One Call Property Maintenance LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Midsouth Grassroots LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Ozark Mountains Chapter Of The National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution, Marsha Ann Day, 13845 Wayne Boyd Road, Lincoln

Seekers X Essence Auto LLC, Ethan Sibley Jr., 2852 Riverside St., Springdale

Vogue Hair Collection LLC, Dekera McCoy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

Willow Tree Eat LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

MH Cleaning Co. LLC, Marie H. Cross, 733 S. Jaybird Lane, Fayetteville

Maid On A Mission LLC, Zachary Johnston, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

NW Cleaning Services LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville

Lagrand Properties, LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville

Kelley Flooring & More LLC, Spencer Kelley, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Kindred Home Properties LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville

DGCCP Investments LLC, Jonathan Cottrell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

Potentialists LLC, Seth Haines, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

5Di Fiddler's Den LLC, Freddie Rosado, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Heady Spaces LLC, Rian Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

Luckey's Property Management And Sales LLC, Brandon James Busby, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Weirdo Apparel And Accessories LLC, Yeletta Nanette Talbert, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Rychtarik Underground Services LLC, Calvin John Rychtarik, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Loudon LLC, Mohit Jerry Koshy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

Old Faithful Productions LLC, James George Digiacomo, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Pathfinder RV LLC, Jerry Coyle, 930 E. Parks St., Prairie Grove

Smokin Aces Lawn Care LLC, Jmichael Kennamer, 574 Elk Ave., Elkins

Crallen LLC, Carlos Romon Allen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Honey Dew Taxes LLC, Jacqueline Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

Eye Of Light ICU LLC, Thomas J. Walton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Hustle Through Pain Ent. LLC, Camer Taylor, 1465 Pioneer St., Springdale

Fearless Therapy LLC, Rachel Henningsen, 4025 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 212, Fayetteville

KJ&A Yumyum Shack LLC, Keith Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

North Land Ventures LLC, Terry Craig Jones, 244 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Sierra Dent Master LLC, Jesse Sierra Jr., 19960 Groth Road, Springdale

Dennis Aviation LLC, Darrel Dennis, 58 Northwood St., West Fork

Gab Trucking LLC, George Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Kavan K LLC, Kavan Mikhail Kilgore, 1607 Stone St., Springdale

Allied Pest Defense LLC, Patrick Harris, 918 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Blossom Estates LLC, Nichaporn Chollapand, 1893 Tuscany Ave., Springdale

Hard Candy LLC, Matthew Brelsford, 1309 W. Deane St., Fayetteville

A.P. Fry Enterprises LLC, Anthony Paul Fry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Live Lite Now LLC, Sarah Lind, 414 E. Spring St., Fayetteville

The Suitable Group Hotels & Development LLC, Larry Wayne Limbaugh Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Accelerator City LLC, Jake Day, 7357 Charlotte Ave., Springdale

Silverback Logistics LLC, Essica McFee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville

RCH Title LLC, Josh Carson, 4058 N. College Ave., Suite 300, Fayetteville

Estes & Ricardo Tendie Holdings LLC, Lane C. Ricardo, 2208 Jean St., Springdale

HCSS Venture LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville

NWA BPO LLC, Jake Day, 7357 Charlotte Ave., Springdale

C&C Creations LLC, Mandy Moore, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Capel Correctional Consulting LLC, Margaret L. Capel, 704 W. Partridge Drive, Fayetteville

Robbyeevents LLC, Robbye Dennis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Big Joes Carpentry LLC, Jerrick Rickman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Ej Landco LLC, Eric Boen, 3732 N. Investment Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville.