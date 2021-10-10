Incorporations

Benton County
Willie J. McCoy Youth Boxing Club, LLC, William McCoy, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., No. 1209, Rogers
Somarriba & Daughters LLC, Pedro Javier Somarriba, 1620 Abbey Lane, Centerton
Prosper Dance Family LLC, Tawnya McCoy, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., No. 1209, Rogers
Paula Stills RE LLC, Paula Stills, 804 S. Primrose Road, Lowell
Industry Dance Camp Convention & Competition LLC, Tawnya McCoy, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., No. 1209, Rogers
Arkansas Ebike Rental LLC, Tawnya McCoy, 600 S. Promenade Blvd., No. 1209, Rogers
Bacongames LLC, Jordan Brian Deyoung, 931 Harvest St., Centerton
The Valle Pino Foundation, Daisy Varinia Bonilla, 1506 N.E. Benjamin Greens, Bentonville
DW Rentals LLC, Nicholas Morgan, 387 N. Robin Road, Gentry
Sarah Kathryn Pegg LLC, Samuel Pegg, 1005 W. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs
WC Equipment Leasing LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Jacqueline Ernst LLC, Jacqueline Marie Ernst, 7002 W. Balmoral Drive, Rogers
AV Staffing Services LLC, Victoria Williams, 213 W. Monroe Ave., Suite L, Lowell
Tami's Swim & Safety LLC, Tamara Gribble, 1232 Bradley St., Centerton
Sellajanu Family LLC, Sellappan Subbiah, 3001 S.W. Briar Creek Ave., Bentonville
Hello Honey Coffee LLC, Joshua Lee Beimers, 1805 S.W. Redwood Ave., Bentonville
Oakwood Industrial LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Arnel Commerce LLC, Nana Araba A. Asamany, 6205 S.W. Sumter Road, Bentonville
Atlas Solar LLC, Clayton Burleson, 8237 Houdan Way, Bentonville
Whitney Irene Photography LLC, Whitney Tabler, 8543 Par Lane, Rogers
Alder Street NWA LLC, Alexander Ho, 710 S.E. 10th St., Bentonville
David Rodriguez Trucking LLC, David Antonio Rodriguez, 1827 S. Craig Circle, Rogers
Pure Country Natural Processors LLC, William R. Mullen, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Dos Eden LLC, Jacob Moore, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Merjer LLC, Jace Ellis Russ, 15022 W. Spring Valley Road, Gravette
Salty Kisses Photography LLC, Alyssa Lynn Casey, 1603 W. Walnut St., Apt. K204, Rogers
Liberty Capital LLC, Jonathan Reeves, 530 Joshua Pass, Centerton
Dethand Inc., Rebekah Smith, 13542 Redbird Lane, Bentonville
Umbrellco LLC, Houston W. Beckham, 2507 Lakewood Drive, Lowell
Northlander Investments LLC, Cesar Gustavo Frias, 6402 S. 36th St., Rogers
Technical Park Development GP LLC, Nick Dozier, 1800 S. 52nd St., Suite 106, Rogers
Right Hand Consulting LLC, W. Asa Hutchinson III, 910 S.E. 21st St., Bentonville
Bearded Barbecue LLC, Latoya Caldwell, 1439 Le Chesnay Drive, Centerton
A&N Auto Glass LLC, Betsy L. Arguelles, 1905 S. K St., Rogers
The Well International, Nancy Joyce Beckner, 403 Rose Garden Lane, Apt. A, Bentonville
R.O.C. Enterprises LLC, Christina Delayne Osbourn, 207 White Oak Drive N.E., Gravette
Solaruss LLC, Jaret Russ, 15022 W. Spring Valley Road, Gravette
MS Clark Consulting LLC, Matthew Steven Clark, 2900 S. D Place, Rogers
B5 Development LLC, William Allen Ball, 53 Kintyre Drive, Bella Vista
GSP HH LLC, Robert W. George, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Rise & Slay LLC, Arrow Sherman, 230 Commercial St., Apt. B, Centerton
MC Divine LLC, Maria D. Cano, 5613 S. Chadwick Drive, Rogers
My Alt Mining Services LLC, Pablo Menendez, 1306 Janda Drive, Rogers
Chestnut Hill Farm LLC, Trinh Tran, 22020 Falling Springs Road, Decatur
Homestead Property Management LLC, J. Chase Ketron, 14237 Rolling Hills Drive, Bentonville
Insight Studios LLC, Joshua Q. Mostyn, 2601 N. Walton Blvd., Suite MP, Bentonville
Orange September LLC, Thibaut Delage, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville
DCPP Supplies, LLC, Diem Thuy Nguyen, 213 Colville St., Lowell
Reap What You Sow LLC, Stephen W. Butler, 224 S. Second St., Rogers
Beyond The Surface LLC, Danielle Kittrell, 2 Ludford Circle, Bella Vista
Ozzie's Home Services LLC, Jeff Osborn, 15800 Sugar Creek Road, Garfield
Pub On The Bricks LLC, Greg A. Alexander, 14458 Point Virgo Drive, Rogers
JKLM Rentals LLC, Jeff Osborn, 15800 Sugar Creek Road, Garfield
Plumbers Near Me LLC, Joshua Bush, 12507 Cannon Road, Rogers
Plag LLC, Ron Rankin, 5102 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers
Markham Hill Community Association Inc., Matthew D. Mitchell, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
BNS Financial Consultants LLC, Nathan Hale, 900 S.E. Fifth St., Suite 22, Bentonville
Vennela Properties LLC, Sampanna Nakkanaboina, 2301 S.W. Tupelo Ave., Bentonville
NWA RV Solutions LLC, Joseph Francis Turner Jr., 930 Messina Way, Centerton
JFT RE Development LLC, Joseph F. Thompson, 1706 Carolyn St., Bentonville
NWA Lounge & Hookah LLC, Karrie Jean Tran, 1505 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista
Lebearbob Holdings LLC, Gregory A. Baxter, 21 Drayton Lane, Bella Vista
Main Compton LLC, Matthew D. Mitchell, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Garcia's All Year Round Landscaping LLC, Jose Garcia Acosta, 508 N. Dixieland Road, Lot 35, Rogers
Nygren Rock Ranch LLC, Richard E. Nygren Jr., 15364 Logan Cave Road, Siloam Springs
Griswold's Finest LLC, Nathan Beidleman, 1022 Tarah Knolls Circle, Centerton
Carroll County
Valley Of Grace Cottage LLC, Priya Chandy Paul, 1380 Carroll 220, Eureka Springs
Empty Pockets Transport LLC, Jarrett Smith, 1802 Carroll 608, Berryville
Vann Motors LLC, Orlandes Vann, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Lane 2 Lane Auto LLC, John Forbes, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
OW Auto LLC, Orlando Williams, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Madison County
L&C Power Washing LLC, Casey D. Whittle, 330 Madison 2645, Kingston
Mathias Holdings Inc., James I. Mathias, 847 Madison 8404, Huntsville
Washington County
G. Snack Times LLC, Moises Garcia, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Mexican Nibble LLC, Gabriela Orta, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
Tyler & Son Transport LLC, Carlos Tyler, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
Cayden And Cali Express Trucking LLC, Andrew Gilliam Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
AR/MO/TN Logistics LLC, Elvis Darnell Burks Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Meet Your Maker LLC, Sarah Elaine Robinson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Tiffany Phillips Design Co. LLC, Tiffany Phillips, 1254 Silver Oak St., Elkins
4Ever20Tees LLC, Jacqueline Lever-Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Dragonfly Pools Of Arkansas LLC, Matthew Lindsay, 161 W. Van Asche Loop, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Ultra Mega LLC, Nicholas R. Futch, 1424 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville
Rivercrest Ranch LLC, Jeff Price, 2788 N. Shadybrook Cove, Fayetteville
Rivercrest Landscaping LLC, Jeff Price, 2788 N. Shadybrook Cove, Fayetteville
The DNA Shop Inc., Jonathaon Demedric Booker, 1858 N. Whistling Straits Ave., Suite 202, Fayetteville
Callie's Creations LLC, Callie Abeyta, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Cedar Crest Property Owners Association, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett Road, Suite 300, Springdale
Wellvolution LLC, Josie Ann Kilpatrick, 1266 N. Haven Way, Suite B207, Fayetteville
ZDDREG LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
CEO Holdings LLC, Charles E. Osborne, 2678 N. Club Drive, Apt. 3, Fayetteville
Panum Telecom LLC, Kim Tullis, 4128 Georgia St., Springdale
P.F. Assets And Landholdings LLC, Bain Potter, 938A Via Drago Ave., Springdale
Mrs. Essie Lee's Kitchen LLC, D'Onna Kerr, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Scout Logistics Inc., Jerry Verhelst, 228 O'Hara Lane, Springdale
Border 2 Beach LLC, John Ralph Leach Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ufitbeauty LLC, Diamond Lauren Steele, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Globalempireapparel LLC, Taqueze Rafael Gordon, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Royal Wave Productions LLC, Core Deshaun Hadley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
J"Mizzle Grill LLC, Jeremiah E. Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Independent Rock LLC, Matthew S. Bryles, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Social Life Apparel And Goods LLC, Clayton Shane Schauer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Precision Stone LLC, Norma Brisa Alvarez, 1336 S. Splash Drive, Fayetteville
Wayra LLC, Vicki D. Bronson, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville
Haslam & Associates PLLC, William Haslam, 11 E. 28th Circle, Fayetteville
Stull Contracting LLC, Dustin Stull, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Cross Pelvic Therapy PA, Kelly Marie Cross, 2809 Hyland Park Road, Fayetteville
The Lace & Fringe Cactus Boutique LLC, Brooke Norwood, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Malmc3 LLC, Mike McAllister, 226 Fredonia St., Springdale
Rich Reactives LLC, Dave Richardson, 503 Twin Falls, Farmington
D Family Ranch LLC, Paul Younger, 233 E. Main St., Suite 11, Farmington
Posh Little Birdies Inc., Daniel Winzeler, 7601 Bridgegate Ave., Springdale
Pivotal Edge LLC, Kristin Hylton, 2594 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville
Twisted S LLC, Pam Logue, 406 Quail Run, Springdale
Gen Three Ranch LLC, Brenda Sample, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Mendoza Stain LLC, Rey Mendoza, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Mystical Candle Cat LLC, Nelta Azlee-Cheynne Delapena, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
MAGA Money Trucking LLC, Bradley Wade Thurston, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Halbrook Ventures LLC, Kyle Nicholas Halbrook, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ozark Charcuterie And Company LLC, Mallory Dawn Files, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Das Einsiedeln Konzept LLC, Petra Weber, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Fiszer Painting Of Arkansas LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Golden Shutter Co. LLC, Blake Galeazzi, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
BCH Trucking LLC, Brenda Hudson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
99 Construction LLC, David Callison, 248 E. Anabranch Court, Farmington
Leos LTS Roofing LLC, Jose L. Hurbines, 1106 Remington Drive, Apt. A, Springdale
Iglesia Torre Fuerte Inc., Jorge Alberto Peraza Ramirez, 1705 Powell St., Springdale
Pilgrimage To Love LLC, Cecile Wilson, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Essential Foods Direct LLC, Joseph Alexander Gatlin, 370 N. Otoe St., Farmington
Fayetteville Fly Co. LLC, Matthew Ver Meer, 5913 E. Drexel Cove, Fayetteville
Cross Creek Building Materials LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
One Call Property Maintenance LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Midsouth Grassroots LLC, Jeb H. Joyce, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Ozark Mountains Chapter Of The National Society Of The Daughters Of The American Revolution, Marsha Ann Day, 13845 Wayne Boyd Road, Lincoln
Seekers X Essence Auto LLC, Ethan Sibley Jr., 2852 Riverside St., Springdale
Vogue Hair Collection LLC, Dekera McCoy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
Willow Tree Eat LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
MH Cleaning Co. LLC, Marie H. Cross, 733 S. Jaybird Lane, Fayetteville
Maid On A Mission LLC, Zachary Johnston, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
NW Cleaning Services LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
Lagrand Properties, LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
Kelley Flooring & More LLC, Spencer Kelley, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Kindred Home Properties LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
DGCCP Investments LLC, Jonathan Cottrell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
Potentialists LLC, Seth Haines, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
5Di Fiddler's Den LLC, Freddie Rosado, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Heady Spaces LLC, Rian Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
Luckey's Property Management And Sales LLC, Brandon James Busby, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Weirdo Apparel And Accessories LLC, Yeletta Nanette Talbert, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Rychtarik Underground Services LLC, Calvin John Rychtarik, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Loudon LLC, Mohit Jerry Koshy, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
Old Faithful Productions LLC, James George Digiacomo, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Pathfinder RV LLC, Jerry Coyle, 930 E. Parks St., Prairie Grove
Smokin Aces Lawn Care LLC, Jmichael Kennamer, 574 Elk Ave., Elkins
Crallen LLC, Carlos Romon Allen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Honey Dew Taxes LLC, Jacqueline Lee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
Eye Of Light ICU LLC, Thomas J. Walton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Hustle Through Pain Ent. LLC, Camer Taylor, 1465 Pioneer St., Springdale
Fearless Therapy LLC, Rachel Henningsen, 4025 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 212, Fayetteville
KJ&A Yumyum Shack LLC, Keith Taylor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
North Land Ventures LLC, Terry Craig Jones, 244 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville
Sierra Dent Master LLC, Jesse Sierra Jr., 19960 Groth Road, Springdale
Dennis Aviation LLC, Darrel Dennis, 58 Northwood St., West Fork
Gab Trucking LLC, George Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Kavan K LLC, Kavan Mikhail Kilgore, 1607 Stone St., Springdale
Allied Pest Defense LLC, Patrick Harris, 918 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale
Blossom Estates LLC, Nichaporn Chollapand, 1893 Tuscany Ave., Springdale
Hard Candy LLC, Matthew Brelsford, 1309 W. Deane St., Fayetteville
A.P. Fry Enterprises LLC, Anthony Paul Fry, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Live Lite Now LLC, Sarah Lind, 414 E. Spring St., Fayetteville
The Suitable Group Hotels & Development LLC, Larry Wayne Limbaugh Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Accelerator City LLC, Jake Day, 7357 Charlotte Ave., Springdale
Silverback Logistics LLC, Essica McFee, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14-E, Fayetteville
RCH Title LLC, Josh Carson, 4058 N. College Ave., Suite 300, Fayetteville
Estes & Ricardo Tendie Holdings LLC, Lane C. Ricardo, 2208 Jean St., Springdale
HCSS Venture LLC, Sarah Harris, 3058 N. Market Ave., Fayetteville
NWA BPO LLC, Jake Day, 7357 Charlotte Ave., Springdale
C&C Creations LLC, Mandy Moore, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Capel Correctional Consulting LLC, Margaret L. Capel, 704 W. Partridge Drive, Fayetteville
Robbyeevents LLC, Robbye Dennis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Big Joes Carpentry LLC, Jerrick Rickman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Ej Landco LLC, Eric Boen, 3732 N. Investment Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville.