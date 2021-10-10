Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 10-10-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• SHIPLEY'S, 2720 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection Oct. 4. Observed handwashing sink blocked in the kitchen area. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing.

• EDEN AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD, 3141 W. 28th Ave. Date of opening inspection Sept. 7. Walk in refrigerator ambient temperature is reading 53 degrees F. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• EDEN AUTHENTIC MEXICAN FOOD, 3141 W. 28th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 1. Okay to operate -- permit given.

• PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA, 3800 S. Camden Road. Date of inspection Sept. 21. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• OLIVE FOOD MART, 2310 S. Olive St. Date of inspection Sept. 20. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Toilet room door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door.

• QUANTITY COOKER FOOD LA, U.A.P.B. 26 Watson Blvd. Date of inspection Sept. 20. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Wiping cloths were placed in solution during time of inspection.

• EXXON ONE STOP, 2901 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 21. Chicken (103 and 125 degrees F) in hot box are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Employee said that he just cooked the chicken about 15 minutes ago prior to inspector checking the temperatures. The chicken was reheated to 167 and 175 degrees F during inspection. Chicken (52 degrees F) in walk in cooler was out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed chemicals being stored directly next to packages of bread on counter by hot box. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Chemicals were moved during inspection away from food. Observed unlabeled ice bags containing ice packaged in the store. Ice bags should be labeled with identifying information of the store. Observed single service foam cups being stored outside of their protective packaging at self service drink station. Single service cups should be stored in original, protective packaging or by other means to protect them from contamination until being used. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.