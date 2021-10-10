JPs vote on first phase of Miller County jail expansion plan at next meeting

TEXARKANA -- The Miller County Quorum Court will vote on Phase One of a jail expansion plan at its meeting Tuesday

Phase one doesn't require taxpayer support. It would be funded by $3.7 million in federal covid-19 American Rescue Fund Act money and will increase the capacity of the facility by 60 more beds. The jail's capacity is currently 285 beds.

Officials say the facility is over capacity and they expect the problem to only get worse. They would like to add even more beds and have laid out plans for a Phase Two expansion that would cost $7 million and add 144 more beds.

However, Phase Two would require a sales tax increase, and that might be a hard sell to voters.

At a Monday night Budget and Finance Committee meeting, members voted to recommend Phase One to the Quorum Court. No one voted against the measure.

The group held off on recommending Phase Two.

During the meeting, Justice of the Peace John Haltom said residents in his district seem to be divided 50-50 on supporting a sales tax for Phase Two.

A decision needs to be made for the county to hold a sales tax election by Feb. 8.

Miller County sheriff's office Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said SouthBuild, a Collier, Tenn-based architect and construction firm, needs to know if there will be a Phase Two.

Haltom suggested that SouthBuild be allowed to design Phase Two.

"We need to have second phase expansion designed if we can afford it," Haltom said.

Following some additional discussion, committee members decided to recommend the Phase One jail expansion.