Little insects are growing mightier

Lower Arkansas is rapidly becoming sub-tropical, which will give us more and bigger insects. Among them are chiggers, already abundant throughout the South.

My favorite Southern author Rick Bragg recently wrote an entire column on chiggers. He says you can be bitten by chiggers on a blacktop highway in the South, and I believe him. I spend several hours a week trimming and picking up limbs around our property, and this year chigger attacks might make me give El Dorado the title of Chigger City.

Vertis and I are being eaten alive by chiggers. I double-checked our bed to be sure we didn't have bedbugs, then came to the conclusion that I was a chigger carrier and Vertis catches them from me; I can guarantee she didn't get her bites from working in the yard. I'm kinda like Typhoid Mary.

I don't think anyone has ever died from being bitten by a chigger, but it's likely there are a few Southerners who aren't playing with a full deck after a summer of scratching their bites.

There are numerous creams to hold down the itching, but we didn't always have all that stuff. Growing up in Norphlet, it wasn't the chigger bites or wasp stings I dreaded; it was my doctoring grandmother who lived with us. I had to suffer though chewing tobacco and snuff juice being put on a bite of any kind, and was nearly strangled from the smell of that concoction when I tried to rob a wild bee tree for some honeycomb.

I wasn't dumb enough, even at the age of 14, to try and rob a bee tree without a mask and gloves. After finding the tree I spent nearly 15 minutes making a bee-proof sack mask with wax paper taped over the eye area so I could see out, and with a pair of my daddy's work gloves on, it was up that bee tree.

I had started to pull out a big honeycomb when a bee got in my bee-proof mask and stung me on my lip. I whacked the bee and the sack came apart. It was time to take off running, but since I was 20 feet up in the tree, it took a while to get down, and got so many stings on my uncovered head that I lost count.

The stings didn't nearly kill me; it was the folk mixture Grandma smeared on the stings. For about a week I was like Moses parting the Red Sea when I would walk into the room and could hear folks muttering, "What's that smell?"

Then there are ticks, mosquitoes, deer flies, and horseflies. Grandmother had a foolproof way to keep all of them from biting: She would tie rags soaked with kerosene around my ankles. I think it worked on insects because it sure worked around people. Doc Rollinson, the newspaper stand owner, made me sort my papers outside if I had fresh rags on, and even if I took them off they had dripped enough stuff that after a washtub bath, I smelled as if I had rolled in something bad.

And I was attacked three times by some really vicious red wasps. L.A. red wasps are like the difference between watermelons and Hope watermelons, and the farther south you go, the bigger the red wasps are.

To Arkansas athletic teams needing a mascot: If you really want to strike fear into the opposing team, call yourselves the Stinging Red Wasps. If you haven't been nailed by a stinging red wasp, you probably ain't from these parts, and if you are from a small city in the Ozarks, and you line up against the Stinging Red Wasps from the next town over, you might get a little shaky when the hometown crowd starts chanting, "Sting 'Em Wasps!"

I used to think if you leave wasps alone they wouldn't bother you, but this year's bunch with nests around our house seem to be a more deadly variety. I'm calling them the Delta Red Wasps, and they will attack if you are within 10 feet of their nests. We have a pergola by a backyard pond about 20 yards from our back deck. It's shady and we have a ceiling fan there, so in the late afternoons I take something there to drink and sit and relax from a busy day.

The summer had just started when I walked toward the pergola with our customary drinks, one in each hand. As I passed a birdhouse on a post on the way I suffered the first attack of the season. The Delta Red Wasps had taken over the birdhouse. I lost both drinks and took a sting over my right ear.

A couple of days later another massive swarm roared out from a crack in a wooden fence, and I took two hits. A day later I was attacked right outside our kitchen door; I thought my arm was going to drop off.

Last week I was trimming some vines out of the azaleas and thought my ankle was on fire. I looked down and had one foot on a fire ant mound. Thousands of fire ants had covered my running shoe, leg, and ankle. The next day my lower leg looked as if I had been hit with birdshot.

Still, I love living in sub-tropical L.A., so I put up with the biting and stinging insects of summer. At least I won't have hurricanes, wildfires, and earthquakes to contend with. Not yet.

