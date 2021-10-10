Little Rock police event gives teens and young adults a firsthand look at law enforcement careers

Teens and young adults interested in police work got a chance to talk to Little Rock Police Department officers and learn more about the job at an open house Saturday for the department's Exploring youth program, intended to interest young people in policing.

Officers showed off crime-scene investigation techniques, SWAT gear, police dog training and other aspects of the job for a small group of teenagers, some of whom had already taken classes on criminal justice through Metro Career-Tech Center.

The idea for the program started in early 2020, Sgt. Eric Barnes said, but because of the covid-19 pandemic, the open house had been delayed. Barnes hoped that this would lead to more events.

Little Rock police had an Explorer program in the 1970s or '80s, Maj. Casey Clark said, but the new program is meant to be more community-based.

"We want to put a human face on the Police Department," Clark said.

Aniyah Brown, 15, was most interested in the forensics table, where photos and hands-on demonstrations showed how police investigators recreate crime scenes using shell casings, bullet holes and blood spatter, among other things.

Brown wants to be a forensic psychologist, an expert in analyzing why people commit crimes and how to use warning signs to prevent future crime, she said. She has always been interested in how people think, she said, and an interest in criminal psychology came naturally.

Brown's grandparents got in touch with Clark and arranged for her to attend the open house. She and Clark talked about possible internships in the field when she graduates. She's not sure exactly where her career will take her, but she said she wants to build her skills and have a well-rounded knowledge of the criminal justice field.

Some of the teens involved had family in law enforcement, such as 16-year-old J'Mason Tillman, who said he has always been interested in police work. He was involved in a similar youth program with the Sherwood Police Department, he said, and hopes to become an officer.

For 15-year-old Gabriel Collins, Saturday's open house was one of many police events he has attended. He is taking the criminal justice class at Metro and thought the forensics display was the most fascinating part of the event.

"That was amazing to get to grips with," Collins said.

He plans to join the department's Cadets program, which serves as an avenue for potential officer recruits.

Isaac Coates, 18, joined the Cadets in August, and was at the open house to talk with young people who might be interested in the career path. He intends to become an officer one day, he said.

Coates has wanted to be a police officer since he saw police on horseback at an event in his hometown of St. Louis as a kid, he said. Like Collins, he took the criminal justice class at Metro which prepared him for Cadets.

Events like the open house help teach young people about the legal process and encourage them to join Cadets or other law enforcement jobs, Clark said. He noted that recruiting has gotten harder in recent years.

"We need people; it's tough recruiting right now," he said. "Law enforcement isn't an attractive job for those 18- to 25-year-olds anymore."

Looking toward future Explorer events, Clark said that the Little Rock FBI field office had expressed interest in joining, hoping to offer a look at another aspect of the career field.