LIVE! in NWA: John Fullbright, plus live music all over NWA

Oklahoma native John Fullbright returns to Northwest Arkansas with his band The Tulsa Revue for two shows this week. The Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter performs with guests Jacob Tovar, Paul Benjamin and Jesse Aycock at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith, and at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

Tickets are $20-$25 for either show. Contact 527-6618 or georgesmajesticlounge.com for George's; and 551-2424 or majesticfortsmith.com for The Majestic.

BENTONVILLE

• Downtown Bentonville Inc. and City Sessions' Neighborhood Concert Series hosts the next monthly concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Two Friends Books, 234 S.W. 7th St. Free. citysessions.org.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Modern August performs at 4 p.m today, Oct. 10; and Some Guy Named Robb performs at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11; and Pretend Friend performs at 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The 2021 Shelter Jam ($15), with headliner Funk Factory and benefiting 7Hills Homeless Center, will begin at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 10; a Night Hogs Homecoming Concert featuring DJ Derrick and DJ Raquel will take place at 9 p.m. Oct. 13; Josh Ward ($15-$18) will perform with guest Palmer Anthony at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14; Honeyjack ($8) will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour Oct. 15; John Fullbright & The Tulsa Revue ($20-$25) performs with guests Jacob Tovar, Paul Benjamin and Jesse Aycock at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15; and Andy Frasco & The UN ($20-$25) performs with guest Nick Gerlach's Cult Conference at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Melisssa Etheridge performs at 7 p.m. today, Oct. 10, at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. $54-$94; limited tickets remain. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

• The University Symphony Orchestra performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11; and the UA Schola Cantorum performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave. Free. 575-5387; uark.universitytickets.com.

• Sky Creature performs as part of the Trillium Salon Series at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Likewise Community, 70 N. College Ave. $10-$15 suggested donation. trilliumsalonseries.com. (Read more about Sky Creature on page 3.)

• River Valley Comics hosts Prairie Street Laughs (free) at 7 p.m. Oct. 14; and Monk is King ($10) performs with Foggy Bobcat at 8 p.m. Oct 16 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. 442-4555; prairiestreetlive.com.

• Rochelle Bradshaw performs with guest Crazy Neighbor at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 as part of the Fall Music on the Mountain series at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. $15. 443-4531; mountsequoyah.org.

FORT SMITH

• Reverend Horton Heat performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. $20. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Fort Smith Symphony will present "Patriotic Pops" in concert at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at the U.S. Marshals Museum, 789 Riverfront Dr. $25-$45. 452-7575; fortsmithsymphony.org.

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Michael Kosta of "The Daily Show" performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. $20. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Dave Matthews Band ($49.50-$350) performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; and NF brings his "Clouds Tour" with guest Michl at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 ($29.50-$140.50) to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.

• MK Ultra performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 15; and the Railyard Live season finale with Full House, and Trout Fishing in America will begin at 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. Free; table for $20. railyardlive.com.

SPRINGDALE

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Gardensnakes performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 with Witchsister as part of the Live at Turnbow Series at Walter Turnbow Park. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

• Vince Turner will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 14; and Leah and the Cocktail Club performs at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999; sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• 96 Miles performs with The Buddy Youth Chorus at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15; and Forty Proof performs at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700; facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

• Route 358 performs at noon Oct. 16 at Farmland Adventures, 5355 Parson Road. route358.net.

• Brews & Tunes will be hosted from 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 as part of the fifth annual Ozarktober fall celebration in Springdale. Rock and blues group SHIPP and NWA-based reggae band Irie Lions perform at Natural State Rock & Republic, 500 N. Main St. $10-$50; children younger than 12, free. downtownspringdale.org.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.