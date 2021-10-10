Madison Day Broyles Richard Bradley Burch

Madison Day Broyles became the bride of Richard Bradley Burch on Saturday, Oct. 2, in Central United Methodist Church, Fayetteville, with the Rev. Jack Wilson officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Debra Ann and Daniel Robert Broyles of Fayetteville and the granddaughter of Lydia and the late Don Romontio of Little Rock and the late Barbara and Frank Broyles of Fayetteville.

Robin and Richard Michael Burch of Dallas are the parents of the groom.

The altar area was decorated with arrangements of white hydrangeas, white garden roses and white spray roses. Andrew Ritchie was a reader and music was by organist Scott Montgomery.

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father, wore a strapless lace gown by Monique Lhuillier and carried a bouquet filled with white hydrangeas, white tulips, white ranunculus, orchids and garden roses.

Serving as matron of honor was Allyson Broyles Hawkins of Bentonville, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mallory Millsap, Meredith Counce, Chelsea Lovell and Ashley Conger, all of Dallas; Mollie Mullis, Alex Davis and Heather Duke, all of Fayetteville; Morgan Holmes of Little Rock; Josy Cassin of New York; and Jenna McPherson of Memphis. They wore platinum colored gowns and carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet. Annalee Solms Hawkins, niece of the bride, was a flower girl.

The groom's honor attendants were Michael Coleton Burch and Christopher Rowan Burch. Groomsmen were Cameron Tregg Brown, Adam Fairbourne, Grant Garrett and Charles D. Roscopf, all of Dallas; Jake Earney of Fayetteville; Gregory Georgas of The Woodlands, Texas; Kyle Hagelin of Bentonville; Kyle Smith of Chicago; and Mathew Waskow of Plano, Texas. Guests were seated by Joseph Dooley and Clayton Welshofer, both of Dallas; and Bryce Jones of Houston.

A tented reception was held at the Inn at Carnall Hall. Guests entered the reception under a large floral display. Two arches of white hydrangeas and roses decorated the bar area. Guest tables were lined with lush floral runners and large arrangements of wedding flowers in various vessels.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a bachelor's degree in business administration and is a private wealth adviser.

The groom is also a UA graduate and has a bachelor's degree in business administration.

The couple will live in Dallas.