Man, 22, fatally shot at Pine Bluff apartment complex

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday morning at an apartment complex, and a 67-year-old man is being questioned in the incident, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Just after 9:30 a.m., Pine Bluff officers responded to the Camelot Apartments at 4001 Old Warren Rd. in reference to a shooting. The officers located a 22-year-old man in the exterior stairwell of the apartment building who had apparently been shot.

Police said the man, later identified as Norris Perry of West Memphis, had a handgun recovered near him. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also made contact with a 67-year-old man who apparently shot Perry, police stated in a news release.

"The 67-year-old male was fully cooperative with officers and turned over his firearm," police said. "He was taken into custody and is being interviewed at the detective office."

The homicide is still under investigation, and police said they did not know if the 67-year-old would be arrested. They said the man's identify would be released if he is booked into the Jefferson County jail.

The body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. This will be the 22nd homicide for Pine Bluff in 2021.