Man dies; told police of gunshot

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning, telling police before he lost consciousness that he had been shot in a club on Blake Street, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Just before 5 a.m., Pine Bluff officers went to 3702 W. Short Second Ave. in reference to a shooting. The officers made contact with Christian Mayzes at that address. Mayzes told police he was at a club at 218 S. Blake St. when he was shot. He then lost consciousness, police stated in a news release.

EASi ambulance service took Mayzes to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:04 a.m.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

The body will be taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. This will be Pine Bluff's 21st homicide in 2021.