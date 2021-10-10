THE RECRUITING GUY: Miami athlete told Fayetteville is the place to be

Junior athlete Robby Washington, an ESPN 4-star prospect, received a scholarship offer from the University of Arkansas on Wednesday, and he already has two future Razorbacks in his ear.

Washington, 5-11, 175 pounds, of Miami Killian played his sophomore season at Tampa (Fla.) Freedom, but prior to that he was at Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland before moving to Florida. While in Tennessee, he was teammates with Arkansas defensive back commitments Anthony Brown and Jaylen Lewis.

"If I had the chance to reunite with them, it would be amazing to play alongside two future stars," said Washington, who's being recruited to play receiver for the Hogs.

Brown is from Milan, Tenn., while Lewis is from Haywood, Tenn. They played with Washington in the Tennessee-based Elite 3 7-on-7 program during the winter and spring.

Washington said Brown and Lewis have talked up the Hogs to him.

"They were saying that it's a good experience, and the fans would love me there," Washington said.

In addition to his offer from the Hogs, Washington has 23 other offers, including from Miami, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

He rushed 66 times for 535 yards, 7 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns as a sophomore. He also had 13 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, an interception, 2 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a recovered fumble and blocked a field goal.

ESPN rates Washington the No. 21 athlete and No. 227 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. Brown expects Washington to lead the 7-on-7 team next year.

"With me being the big dog of Elite 3 for the [20]22 and to see Robby take over for the 23, amazing because you got to be special to be the face of Elite 3," Brown said. "That alone makes our relationship strong, so I take on that role of big brother to him. And I tell him all the time Arkansas is the place to be and once he gets to Fayetteville he's going love it."

Washington's father Bobby was a Parade All-America running back who signed with Miami in 2003 out of Killian. He enrolled at North Carolina State before eventually landing at Eastern Kentucky.

His cousin Derrick Gibson, who is the coach at Killian, is a former defensive back for Florida State who was picked in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.

Lewis hasn't spoken to Washington about being a Hog, but that conversation will happen.

"I'm going to be all in his ear to come joining the family," Lewis said. "Come join the family he already Elite 3 with me, might as well be a Hog with me."

Washington said Brown and Lewis took him under their wings.

"Since the first time I met them they told me be patient things and it will come and keep you head up," said Washington, who has scored 11 touchdowns for the Cougars this season. "They've been like mentors."

Should he choose to be a Razorback, Washington said having Brown and Lewis in Fayetteville would help him feel comfortable as a Hog.

"It would give me more confidence because I feel like I have them to back me up," Washington said.

Washington, who plans to visit Arkansas next summer, spoke to receivers coach Kenny Guiton when he received the offer from the Razorbacks.

"He sounds like a great person and I would love to meet him in the future," Washington said.

Washington's twin brother Bobby also has several offers as a linebacker.

