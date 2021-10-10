Sections
ON MY HONOR

Nelson presented Eagle Scout award

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 3:00 a.m.
Paul and Cathy Holderfield, Clark and Cathy McGlothin and Matt Gray

Eagle Scout Rex Nelson, a columnist with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was presented with a Heart of an Eagle Award on Sept. 22 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Mack McLarty was the featured speaker and presented the award to Nelson. The presentation was part of the Boy Scouts of America, Quapaw Area Council's Arkansas Scouting Leadership Lunch.

Ray Dillon served as master of ceremonies and made the opening remarks and introductions. After lunch, the program began with Interview with a Scouting Hero which featured KATV reporter Marine Glisovic talking to Eagle Scout Aaron Humphrey.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

