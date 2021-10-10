Niners aim to solve unbeaten Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals are at the top of the NFL right now as the league's final remaining undefeated team.

Playing the role of the favorite doesn't bother Kyler Murray at all.

"This is not a new feeling for me. It feels right, it feels normal," the third-year quarterback said. "To be back in a position where we go into each and every game confident that we will come out victorious is a great feeling, for sure."

The Cardinals will try to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 1974 when they host the San Francisco 49ers (2-2) today. The 49ers are trying to snap a two-game losing streak.

Arizona comes into the game with the league's highest-scoring offense at 35 points per game. That's in large part due to Murray, who has emerged as one of the early season MVP favorites. The 24-year-old is completing 76.1% of his passes, which leads the NFL, and he's thrown for nine touchdowns while running for three more.

San Francisco's defense will try to make things uncomfortable for Murray. The Niners have an effective pass rush, led by Nick Bosa (four sacks) and Dee Ford (three).

"They're just clicking on all cylinders," 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said of the Cardinals. "Which they did at the beginning of last year, too. But they've got some playmakers, they've got a perfect scheme for all their playmakers and they're making it tough for teams."

Niners rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his first start with Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined by a calf injury. Garoppolo left last week's game at halftime because of the injury and wasn't able to practice this week.

Lance struggled with his accuracy during his long run of play in last Sunday's 28-21 loss to Seattle, but still finished 9 for 18 for 157 yards, 2 touchdowns, a two-point conversion run and 41 yards rushing.

"I thought when he got thrown into battle here, just running the offense and not really his specific plays, I thought he got more comfortable as the game went," Shanahan said. "Especially going home and watching the tape after the game, I thought there was a lot of encouraging stuff."

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs off the field after a win over the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams, right, right, celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first half in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, right, talks with quarterback Trey Lance (5) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)