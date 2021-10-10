FOOTBALL

Niners place Kittle on IR

The San Francisco 49ers placed star tight end George Kittle on injured reserve Saturday with a calf injury that has been bothering him for weeks. Kittle played through the injury last week but was unable to practice at all this week. The Niners decided to shut him down for at least the next three games in hopes he can be completely healed for the second half of the season. Kittle will be eligible to return on Nov. 7 when the Niners host Arizona This is the third consecutive year Kittle has missed time with injuries. Kittle has 19 catches for 227 yards in four games this season.

BOXING

Fury wins by KO in 11th

Tyson Fury got up from two fourth-round knockdowns and stopped Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Saturday night, retaining his WBC title in a thrilling conclusion to a superlative heavyweight trilogy. Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) finished Wilder for the second consecutive time in their trilogy, but only after a wild back-and-forth bout featuring five combined knockdowns. Wilder was knocked down in the third round and appeared to be on his way out, but he improbably rallied to knock down Fury twice in the final minutes of the fourth round. Wilder (42-2-1) absorbed enormous punishment and appeared to be physically drained for much of the bout, but the veteran champion showed his toughness while still throwing power shots on weary legs. Fury knocked down Wilder again with a concussive right hand midway through the 10th, but Wilder stunned Fury in the final seconds. Fury finally finished it in the 11th, sending Wilder face-first to the canvas with a chopping right hand fired from high in the air. Fury climbed onto the ropes in weary celebration before a frenzied crowd of 15,820 at T-Mobile Arena on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

GOLF

Ko nears record effort

One more round in the 60s at the Founders Cup is all Jin Young Ko needs to join Annika Sorenstam in the LPGA Tour record book. That might be all it takes to win the Founders Cup, too. Ko picked up her fourth birdie on the par-5 16th and closed with two pars for a 2-under 69, giving her a four-shot lead Saturday at Mountain Ridge in West Caldwell, N.J., as she tries to win for the third time this year. The 26-year-old South Korean star has been on a tear since July, with two victories, a runner-up and three other top 10s in her last six events. Even more impressive is her last month. Saturday was her 13th consecutive round in the 60s, one off the LPGA record Sorenstam set during a four-tournament stretch in 2005, when she had 10 wins and was halfway to the calendar Grand Slam. Ko was at 13-under 200 as she tries to match Nelly Korda as the only three-time winners on the LPGA Tour this season. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi is tied for sixth at 7-under 206. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is at 3-under 210.

Schenk in front in Vegas

Adam Schenk let the wind do the work for a driver onto the par-4 15th green, the start of three birdies over his last four holes Saturday that led to a 5-under 66 and a one-shot lead over Matthew Wolff in the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas. The wind also helped him rip another drive on the 18th that set up a gap wedge for his final birdie, giving the 29-year-old from Indiana another shot at his first PGA Tour victory. It doesn't get any easier from here. Right behind was Wolff, one of the more dynamic young players who is comfortable with where he is and how he's playing. Wolff hit a pitching wedge on the 514-yard 16th hole and made eagle from 18 feet that led to a 65. Schenk was at 18-under 195, the second time he has held a 54-hole lead. The other was at the Barracuda Championship in August, when he had the equivalent of an even-par 71 on the final day of modified Stableford and finished fourth. Six players were separated by three shots going into the final round at TPC Summerlin, a group that includes Sam Burns. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Saturday and is at 9-under 204.

Lefty holds 2-shot lead

Phil Mickelson needed only three holes to go from lagging behind to seizing control with an eagle-birdie-birdie stretch that carried him to a 5-under 67 and a two-shot lead Saturday in the Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational in Jacksonville, Fla. Making only his fourth PGA Tour Champions start -- and second this year -- Mickelson will be going after his third title on the 50-and-older circuit. Miguel Angel Jimenez (65), Steve Flesch (66) and Matt Gogel (69) were two shots behind at Timuquana Country Club. Flesch had run off three consecutive birdies when Mickelson took over. First, he hit 7-iron to about 15 feet for eagle on the par-5 13th hole. Mickelson followed that with a 40-foot birdie putt across the green at the par-3 14th, and then he made birdie on the par-5 15th hole. Mickelson made his lone bogey on the 16th hole, closed with two pars and finished the opening two rounds at 11-under 133. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 69 on Saturday and is six shots behind Mickelson at 5-under 139. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 4-under 140 and John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) is at 4-over 148.

Rahm struggles in Madrid

World No. 1 Jon Rahm will need a big comeback to have a chance at successfully defending his Spanish Open title. Rahm started Saturday one shot off the lead, but a rough third round left him six strokes behind new leader Rafa Cabrera Bello heading into the final round. Rahm holds a share of ninth after carding a 1-over-72 through the third round at Madrid's Club de Campo Villa. He hit a double bogey on the sixth hole and bogeyed the fourth, 11th and 12th holes, to go with four birdies.

TENNIS

Top seed Pliskova wins

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova won her second-round match in straight sets at the BNP Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on Saturday, while fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza was beaten. Pliskova advanced to the third round with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Magdalena Frech at the combined ATP and WTA event. Pliskova fired six aces, giving her a Tour-leading 387 this year, and converted five of her six break points. Muguruza, who won last week's event in Chicago, lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. It was Tomljanovic's first win in seven tries over a Top-10 player this year. She was a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in July. Two other seeded women lost. Anna Kalinskaya outlasted No. 28 Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and American Amanda Anisimova defeated No. 30 Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-1.