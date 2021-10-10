NO. 3 IOWA 23,

NO. 4 PENN STATE 20

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete Iowa's comeback from a two-touchdown deficit.

Penn State's offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game.

The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) took control of the Big Ten West with their 12th consecutive win and thrust themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Penn State (5-1, 2-1) lost for the first time in 10 games and headed back to Happy Valley with a list of injuries that could make its path through the rest of the season difficult.

NO. 7 OHIO STATE 66,

MARYLAND 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes as Ohio State scored on nine consecutive possessions.

Stroud was 24 for 33 for 406 yards and threw two touchdown passes each to star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson against a depleted Maryland secondary before taking a seat after three quarters.

Freshman TreVeyon Henderson, after managing just 17 yards rushing in the first half, finished with 102 and two touchdowns. He also caught a 26-yard TD pass in the first half for the Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten).

Master Teague also had a touchdown plunge as Ohio State beat Maryland (4-2, 1-2) for the seventh consecutive time.

Taulia Tagovailoa was 28 for 39 for 279 yards and two touchdowns for Maryland but threw two late picks.

BOISE STATE 26,

NO. 10 BYU 17

PROVO, Utah -- Hank Bachmeier threw for 172 yards and Boise State forced four turnovers in pulling the upset.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio ran for a season-high 75 yards and a touchdown, and Andrew Van Buren added a season-high 60 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos (3-3) snapped a two-game losing streak in the series.

Jaren Hall threw for a career-high 302 yards and a touchdown for BYU (5-1). Tyler Allgeier ran for 73 yards and a touchdown. The Cougars outgained Boise State 413-312.

NO. 11 MICHIGAN STATE 31,

RUTGERS 13

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Jalen Nailor caught touchdown passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards from Payton Thorne as the Spartans used their big-play offense to remain unbeaten.

Kenneth Walker, who came into the game leading all Football Bowl Subdivision players in rushing, ran for 233 yards, including a school-record 94-yard touchdown. It was the longest offensive play in Michigan State history.

Michigan State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) is off to its best start since it won its first eight games in 2015, when it reached the College Football Playoff.

Rutgers (3-3) lost its third in a row, all against ranked opponents. The Scarlet Knights fell to No. 9 Michigan two weeks ago and No. 7 Ohio State last week.

Nailor finished with five catches for a career-best 221 yards, a stadium record. The old mark of 2007 was set by Larry Fitzgerald of Pittsburgh in 2003.

It was the fifth time in FBS history a team has had a 300-yard passer, a 200-yard rusher and a 200-yard receiver in the same game.

NO. 19 WAKE FOREST 40,

SYRACUSE 37, OT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- A.T. Perry caught three touchdowns, including a 22-yarder from Sam Hartman in the left corner of the end zone for the win.

A 38-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt gave Syracuse (3-3, 0-2 ACC) a 37-34 lead on its first possession in overtime, but the Demon Deacons (6-0, 4-0) scored six plays later to start 6-0 for the first time since 1944.

Sean Tucker scored on a 28-yard pass and run from Garrett Shrader with 21 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game after the Demon Deacons had taken a 34-27 lead just three minutes earlier on a 10-yard run by Christian Beal-Smith.

NO. 24 SMU 31, NAVY 24

ANNAPOLIS, Md. --Tanner Mordecai threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns as SMU rallied from a 14-point second-quarter deficit.

Bryan Massey scored on a 95-yard kickoff return to begin the comeback for the unbeaten Mustangs. SMU (6-0, 2-0 AAC) had the game tied by halftime and went up 31-24 on a 22-yard TD pass from Mordecai to Jordan Kerley with 8:19 remaining in the final quarter.

Mordecai now has 26 touchdown passes on the season. He also threw a 66-yarder to Reggie Roberson on fourth-and-1 to open the scoring, but Navy (1-4, 1-2) answered with the next 21 points.

Chance Warren tied the game with a 23-yard scoring run, then Tai Lavatai threw the first touchdown pass of the season for the Midshipmen, 37 yards to Kai Puailoa-Rojas on a flea-flicker.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is sacked by Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Mississippi running back Snoop Conner (24) rushes past a teammate on his way to a 34-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (24) tackles Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin looks at the stadium monitor during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs past Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won 31-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) is congratulated by Blake Bueter (69) after scoring a touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won 31-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud looks for an open receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, left, cuts up field against Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Maryland 66-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)