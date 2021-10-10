OIL AND GAS REPORT

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission in the last two weeks issued two drilling permits:

DRILLING PERMITS

COLUMBIA -- Betsy Production Company, Inc. for Patterson 1 in the Wildcat field, to TVD: 6,650 ft., MD: 6,650 ft., SHL: 1,353 ft. FWL & 362 ft. FSL, 5-16S-18W.

MILLER -- Enerco Operating Corp. for Sturgis "S" 1 in the Fouke field, to TVD 5,500 ft., SHL 1,097 ft. & 2,335 ft. FWL, 2-17S27W.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.