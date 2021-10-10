Oldest Malayan tiger at Little Rock Zoo dies

The oldest Malayan tiger at the Little Rock Zoo died Thursday, the zoo announced Friday.

Liku, who was 17, had lived at the zoo since 2006, according to a news release from the Little Rock Zoo. He was humanely euthanized after a medical exam revealed advanced kidney disease.

Liku was a father to four cubs -- Asmara, who lives at the zoo, and three others who were transferred to a zoo in Seattle -- making him a significant contributor to a critically endangered species, according to the release.

At the time of the cubs' birth in 2013, there were fewer than 50 Malayan tigers living in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the release stated.

"He enjoyed swimming, smashing pumpkins, training sessions with his keepers, and of course, long naps," Kate Neal, one of Liku's keepers, said in the release.

Malayan tigers are considered critically endangered because of poaching and loss of habitat, the release stated.