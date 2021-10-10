Sections
One person dead, another wounded in southwest Little Rock shooting

by Ashton Eley | Today at 9:02 p.m.
Police tape

One person is dead and another was injured after a shooting Sunday evening in a neighborhood off of Geyer Springs Road in southwest Little Rock, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

As of around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police did not have any suspects for the homicide that took place in the 5800 block of Hutsell Road, about 1 1/2 miles north-northwest of the South University Avenue/Interstate 30 interchange.

The injured person's condition was not clear as of Sunday night, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

No other information was available.

