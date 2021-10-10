Razorbacks, Rebels swap AP poll positions

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell four spots in The Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday.

The Razorbacks are ranked 17th in this week’s poll following a 52-51 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday. The Rebels moved up four places to No. 13.

Arkansas will miss on playing its fourth consecutive top-25 matchup next Saturday. Auburn (4-2, 1-1) fell out of the poll following a 34-10 home loss to Georgia. The Tigers were ranked No. 18 in last week’s poll and received the most votes for an unranked team this week.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Auburn on Saturday at 11 a.m. on CBS.

Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) has lost two straight to Ole Miss and Georgia since reaching No. 8 in the poll following a neutral-site win over Texas A&M two weeks ago.

Georgia is the unanimous No. 1 this week following Alabama’s 41-38 loss at Texas A&M. The Aggies, who fell from the poll last week, rejoined the rankings this week at No. 21. The Crimson Tide fell to No. 5.

Other ranked SEC teams this week include Kentucky at No. 11 and Florida at No. 20. Kentucky, which is undefeated, is scheduled to play at Georgia this week.

Texas fell to No. 25 this week following a 55-48 loss to No. 4 Oklahoma. The Longhorns had won three straight since a 40-21 loss at Arkansas on Sept. 11.

AP Top 25, Oct. 10

1 Georgia (6-0)

2 Iowa (6-0)

3 Cincinnati (5-0)

4 Oklahoma (6-0)

5 Alabama (5-1)

6 Ohio State (5-1)

7 Penn State (5-1)

8 Michigan (6-0)

9 Oregon (4-1)

10 Michigan State (6-0)

11 Kentucky (6-0)

12 Oklahoma State (5-0)

13 Ole Miss (4-1)

14 Notre Dame (5-1)

15 Coastal Carolina (6-0)

16 Wake Forest (6-0)

17 Arkansas (4-2)

18 Arizona State (5-1)

19 BYU (5-1)

20 Florida (4-2)

21 Texas A&M (4-2)

22 North Carolina State (4-1)

23 SMU (6-0)

24 San Diego State (5-0)

25 Texas (4-2)