Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Sept. 13- Sept. 17:

Maumelle Senior Living, LLC to MSL Holdco, LLC Pt SW SE 34-3N-13W, $5,192,841.

Blast 5, LLC to Curtis Lanar Howse; Regina Howse, 42 Chenal Circle, Little Rock. L16 B1, Chenal Valley, $2,800,000.

RLE Investments, LLC; Billy Stain Management And Maintenance, LLC to Fast Lane Capital, LLC 12711 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock, L44, Green Acres, $1,510,000.

White Properties II Limited Partnership to Petroplus, LLC L1, Shackleford West, $1,300,000.

Stuart Vess; Rita Jean Vess to White Properties II Limited Partnership, Pt NW NW 2-2N-13W, $1,280,100.

Richard Nix; Julie Nix to Robert Bruce Williams; Susan VanHook Williams, 42 Bretagne Circle, Little Rock, L21 B10, Chenal Valley, $992,000.

Green Bay Packaging, Inc. to Central Arkansas Wate, Pt NE 9-3N-15W, $850,000.

Robert Murphy; Amanda Lee Murphy to MFLP Investments, LLC L32R B1, Chenal Valley, $825,000.

Stephen Aaron Peeples; Ashley Peeples to Thomas Reilley, 2014 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L4 B3, Altheimer, $800,000.

Nedra Wood; Nedra Dumas to Devoe Property Group, LLC Pt SW NW & Pt SE NW 35-3N-13W, $750,000.

Entropy Systems, Inc. to Donna Lisa Payne; Robert V. Stewart And Shelma Jean Stewart Joint Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, 15926 Faulkner Lake Road, North Little Rock, Pt SE SW & Pt W/2 NE SW 4-1N-10W, $700,000.

Wilkins Industrial Park; Wilkins Industrial Park, LLC to Haybar Properties, LLC, 12221 Arch Street Pike, Little Rock. Tract 2, Wilkins Replat- Wilkins Industrial Park; Pt NW NW 16-1S-12W, $636,000.

Stephen A. Leek; Ann C. Leek; SALACL Revocable Trust to Steven K. Lucchi; Mary J. Lucchi, 38 Winthrop Point, Little Rock, L23 B15, Woodlands Edge, $621,250.

Victor Anthony Riley; The Victor A. Riley Revocable Living Trust; Carolyn W. Lawrence; Robert N. And Carolyn W. Lawrence Family Revocable Living Trust to Walter Day; Christin M. Day, 125 Falata Circle, Little Rock, Lot D-10 B13, Chenal Valley, $600,000.

Edwin R. Matthews; Pat L. Matthews; The Ed And Pat Matthews Joint Revocable Trust to Marcel Ferrar Cincich; Karina Louisa Sincich, 13 Somersett Drive, Roland, L16, Somersett Estates, $565,000.

Shapoor Karimi to JFK Blvd. Investors, LLC L6 B200, Park Hill NLR, $550,000.

Erick Messias; Nidia Messias; The Messias Family Revocable Trust, to Chris Owens; Anne Claire Owens 14 Ridgeview Court, Little Rock. L12, The Ridge, $540,000.

Raghu Hoshalli Ramakrishnaiah; Ramya Chikkathammaiah Raghu to Sateesh Jayappa; Bethravathi Jayappa, 35 Winthrop Point, Little Rock, L13 B15, Woodlands Edge, $525,000.

Chuch R. Uhlig, Jr.; Kelly L. Uhlig to Theodore T. Brown, Jr.; Alyssa A. Brown, 4307 Valley View Drive, Little Rock. L82, Longlea VIII-R, $518,500.

Mark D. James; Julie D. James to Robert W. Wick; Patricia L. Wick L47 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $510,000.

Jerry Wayne Hale; Wash Edward Hale; Randall Clyde Hale to Renown Property Investment, LLC, 104 W. F Ave., North Little Rock, Lot G B24, Park Hill, NLR, $490,000.

Maxton Enterprises, LLC to Forward Properties, LLC, 5911 H St., Little Rock, Ls1-2 B7 & L17R, Lincoln Park Replat, $490,000.

Ruth E. McBurney; Millard L. McBurney to Pengfei Lin; Xiaowenjun Wang, 26 Farnham Loop, Little Rock, L4 B122, Chenal Valley, $479,000.

Brandon Mann; Rachel Mann; Ranchel R. Gibson to Farah Anwar, 3417 Buckhorn Trail, Little Rock. L109 B2, Woodlands Edge, $456,000.

Michael T. Hill; Kristen E. Hill to Salman Zahoor; Hira Zafar, 138 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, L45 B56, Chenal Valley, $455,000.

Allyn C. Tatum; Lois Ann Tatum; Allyn C. And Lois Ann Tatum Living Trust to ESRP, LLC, 205 Lonsdale Circle, Jacksonville, L16 B5, Jaxon Terrace Phase III; L39, Sandalwood Phase I; Ls71 & 61, South Briarfield; L6, Heritage Park; L3 B4, Briarfield Section 1; L45, Stagecoach Village Phase III, $435,000.

Sarah M. Coffield to Timothy Harper; Megan Harper, 19 Winterfern Cove, Little Rock, L17 B22, Woodlands Edge $435,000.

Wendell S. Perkins; Jolene K. Perkins to John G. Long; Saundra Long, L35R B3, Creekside, $435,000.

Michael Glaze Investments, LLC to William R. Copeland, III; Alisa M. Copeland, 4713 & 4801 N. Hickory Ave, North Little Rock, Ls125-126 B202, Park Hill, NLR, $430,000.

Charlotte A. Gilliam; Tommy G. Gilliam (dec'd) to Brown Ranch, LLC, 2925 County Line Road, Little Rock, Pt SW NW 18-1N-14W, $427,500.

JVRC, LLC to Lindsey Wolf, 229 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock, L35 B13, Midland Hills, $425,000.

Shawn O'Dell Construction, Inc. to George Brown; Bennie Brown, 609 Feldspar Drive, Sherwood, L12 B17, Stonehill Phase 7, $425,000.

Autumn Moody; Estate Of Ronald N. Jones (dec'd) to Encore Consulting Group, LLC L20, Hickory Pointe, $425,000.

James W. Wright; Patricia A. McCook to Michael S. Lowry, 1400 Broadway St., Little Rock, Ls11-12 B207, Original City Of Little Rock, $425,000.

Deena L. Burnett Bailey; Deena L. Burnett Revocable Trust to Tracy R. Anderson, 5508 Chevaux Court, Little Rock, L7 B2, Chevaux Court Phase III, $423,000.

Del Alan Smith; Del Alan Smith Living Trust to Brian Neil Contino; Sarah Leona Contino, 106 Willow Point Drive, Little Rock, L94 B2, Copper Run Phase I, $420,000.

4M Ventures, LLC to Sakred Properties, LLC Ls7, 40 & 45, Villa Vista Neighborhood, $420,000.

Konstantin Dimitrov; Katherine Dimitrova; Dimitrov-Dimitrova Living Trust to Michael Tait; Debra Tait, L233, Cammack Woods, $419,000.

Louis E. Williams; Martha K. Williams to Dudley Alan Smith; Susan L. Smith, 9917 Hickory Heights Loop, Sherwood, L112, Miller Heights Phase III, $405,000.

Jon M. Vancleave; Tammi S Vancleave to Jonathan Bartholmey; Shelley Bartholmey 10700 McCabe Lane, North Little Rock. Pt S/2 NW 17-3N-13W, $400,000.

Robert Dustin Wilkowsky; Sabrina Wilkowsky to Kayla Rochelle Lewis; Christopher Michael Allen Lewis, 151 Maumelle Valley Drive, Maumelle, L11 B10, Maumelle Valley Estates, $399,900.

Forrest Joseph Whichard, III; Cynthia Whichard to Lee Raley; Amy Raley, L131 Blk II, Majestic Pointe, $399,900.

Phillip D. Haralson; Deidre Haralson to Denny Foulk, 1309 Nandina Circle, North Little Rock, Lots C & D B3 & L7 B3, Shady Valley, $399,000.

Linda Elder Paul; Paul Famly Trust to Tammi VanCleave; Jonathan VanCleave, 428 Midland St., Little Rock, Ls14-15 B12, Midland Hills, $394,000.

Diana Melvin to Ken Shollmier; Linda Sue Shollmier, L23 B19, The Villages Of Wellington, $385,000.

Mary Broudreau to Keenan Abner; Alex Dejoy, 4203 C St., Little Rock, L8 B2, Pinehurst, $385,000.

Forrest Craig Cheek; Forrest Craig Cheek Trust Number One to Tia Simmons, 9009 E. Woodruff Ave., Sherwood, L5 B7, Creekside, $383,000.

Zackary Dalton Coco; Nathan Luke Stobaugh to Julia Matchett, 115 Bella Rosa Place, Little Rock. L15, Bella Rosa, $381,000.

John Wright Construction Co, Inc. to David Louis Gershner; Kelli Cooper Gershner, 5 Oneida Cove, Maumelle. L16, Osage Terrace Phase I-B, $380,000.

Bradley W. Gaither; Amie Almond Gaither to Keith C. Johnson, 52 Wellington Colony Drive, Little Rock, L15 B14, The Villages Of Wellington, $369,000.

Elite Home Designs, LLC to Brian Rymn Choe, 8708 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood, L42 B4, Creekside, $369,000.

Joseph H. Gray; Andress F. Gray to Domminique Cooksey; Merlyn Cooksey, 54 Waters Edge Drive, Little Rock, L28, Waters Edge Phase I, $368,100.

John R. Butler, II; Dawn S. Hughes to Colin Ferguson, 3 Pontalba Court, Little Rock, L161, St. Charles, $365,000.

Landen Smith; Sierra Rice to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 125 Shady Oak Drive, Sherwood, L13 B3, Sherwood North, $360,500.

Matt Snyder; Emile Snyder to David Elder Snowden, Jr.; Terri Hamm Snowden, L235, Kingwood Place, $360,500.

Anthony W. Fakouri to William D. Wold; Katherine M. Wold, 12400 Hunters Glen Blvd., Apt 50, Little Rock, Unit 8-E, Countrywood HPR, $360,000.

Roslyn R. Grimsley; The Roslyn R. Grimsley Revocable Trust to Jasmine L. Black 324 Walnut St., Little Rock, L1B B3, Glendale Replat, $360,000.

Sara Beth Bradley to Hannah Batts, 12420 Brodie Creek Trail, Little Rock, L4 B2, Woodlands Edge, $360,000.

Muhammet Yavuz Bayhan; Siddika Bayhan to Samrat Roy Choudhury, 18 Cobblestone Way, Little Rock, L15, The Ranch, $345,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Jungeung Hong; Myoungseok Lee, 12 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, L19 B3, Copper Run Phase 2, $332,500.

Robert C. Evans; Ashley Brooke Evans; Wayne Walter Lorenz; Arlene Irene Lorenz to Jonathan R. Houk; Shelley Spring Houk, 2115 Wellington Plantation Drive, Little Rock, L7 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $330,000.

Kris Bower to Indy Hudec; Dalton Jones, 1300 White Road, Little Rock, Tract 5, Simpson, $329,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to John Hannah; Amanda S. Hannah, 836 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood, L15, Millers Glen Phase 5, $325,000.

Marvin D. Johnson; Deborah K. Johnson to Joseph Ray Cox; Shawn Elizabeth Cox, 3225 Clearwater Court, Sherwood, L17 B1, Creekside, $320,513.

Arunachalam Ramanathan; Gayathri Arunachalam to Patrick F. O'Hanlon; Amber R. O'Hanlon, 2201 Westport Loop, Little Rock. L53, Garrett Glen $305,000.

Donald H. Stordahl; Norma J. Stordahl to Judith J. Scerbo; JJS Trust L42, Montagne Court Phase V, $302,000.

Flash Market, LLC to Atlas Associates, LLC, 8623 Warden Road, Sherwood, L2, Indianhead Lakes Estates Tract D Phase II, $300,000.

Gregg Polinsky; The Joyce Russell Living Trust to Cameron Carney; Jennifer Carney, 206 River Ridge Point, Little Rock, L4, River Ridge Pointe $300,000.

Waterview Estates Phase III, LLC to SKD Enterprises, LLC, L45 B1, Waterview Estates Unrecorded, $300,000.

William Todd Vick; Carrie SueAnn Vick; Carrie SueAnne Vick to Rick Pennington; Dianne Pennington, 1307 Starfield Road, North Little Rock, L17 B76, Park Hill NLR, $299,900.

Mark A. Bentley; Stephen M. Bentley; Roy M. "Bill" Bentley Revocable Living Trust to Hertha K. Moriconi; Hertha K. Moriconi Revocable Trust, Unit 21, Timber Creek Townhomes HPR II, $298,548.

Zachary Saxion; Jordan Saxion to Shive Rentals, LLC, 11114 Beverly Hills Drive, Little Rock, L55, Beverly Hills Section B, $298,500.

Nancy N. Tran to Roosevelt McCray, Jr. 165 Calais Drive, Maumelle, L179, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $290,000.

John Glen Williams; Patricia Williams to Vickie L. Speaks, L310, Edgewater Phase II, $286,000.

Thomas G. Schneider; Lori P. Schneider to MTAA Property Holdings, LLC 10014 W. Markham St., Little Rock, L3, Markham Heights Professional Park, $285,000.

Gage Parker Biehl; Lacie Leona McVoy to Wendell C. Fowler, 13718 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock, L98, Hillsborough Phase 3, $285,000.

Michael F. Grappe; Cheryl Russell Grappe to Duane Clayton; Marka Clayton, 1007 Barber St., Little Rock, L10 B7, Masonic, $282,000.

William Wooten, LLC to Julie Holmes; William Holmes, 1314 Center St., Little Rock, L9 B194, Original City Of Little Rock, $280,000.

Kenneth Tillman; Ginger M. Tillman; Tillman Revocable Trust to Tyler S. Zeller; Nicole E. Collazo, 5408 N. Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, L35 B17, Overbrook, $275,000.

John Robert Stovall, Jr.; Estate Of Joyce Ann Stovall (dec'd) to Phyllis Arrington, Unit 21, Point Pleasant HPR, $275,000.

Raymond Richards, III; Sarah Richards to Beverly Ann Ross; Beverly Ann Ross Living Trust, 2709 Rock Ridge Drive, Sherwood, L8 B13, Stonehill Phase V, $275,000.

Jan Elizabeth Lawson; M. Judith Moses Revocable Trust to Madelyn Winter, L4, Carrollton, $275,000.

Elizabeth Ann Saltz; David Charles Saltz to Samantha Ralston; Aaron Ralston, 248 Pumice Drive, Sherwood, L37 B11, Stonehill Phase V, $272,900.

Marshall Equity Investments, LLC to Adam M. Kleinermen; Lauren E. David, 8019 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock, L23R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $270,000.

Brian Jones; Alicia Stone-Zipse Jones to Lisa A. Gassaway; James M. Gassaway, 4811 Boppy Lane, Sherwood, L8, Lybrand Phase II, $269,900.

Terrence G. Roush; Deborah R. Roush; Terrence And Deborah Roush Revocable Trust to Caleb Kubacak; Mary Catherine Kubacak, 139 Chambord Drive, Maumelle, L63, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $269,000.

Kevin A. Pohlmeier; Meagan E. Pohlmeier to Noe Miramontes; Angela Ruth Miramontes; Noe And Angie Miramontes Living Revocable Trust Agreement 6, Zibilla Court, Little Rock, L359, Colony West 5th, $265,000.

Rosemary Bryant to Cassandra Sneed, 5004 Silver Oak Drive, Sherwood, L14 B2, Silverwood Phase I, $265,000.

Nigel Skeete; Mesha Skeete to Terry Buchanan; Teresa Buchanan, 401 Forest Oak Cove, Jacksonville, L9, Forest Oaks Phase I, $263,000.

Susan McHaney Blossom; Estate Of Thomas Steven Blossom (dec'd) to LTNT Holdings, SLLC; Tanner Property Group, SLLC, 19115 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, Pt E/2 SE 10-1N-14W, $263,000.

Andrew B. Knight; Felecia K. Knight; Andrew And Felecia Knight Revocable Trust to Dakota Weatherley; Kaylee Weatherley, 1004 West A. Ave, North Little Rock, L13 B72, Park Hill NLR, $262,000.

Francis Loftin; Rondell E Loftin (dec'd) to Neil W Hunt; Mark W. Hunt; Phyllis J. Hunt, 16919 Ark. 300, Roland, Pt NE NW 21-3N-14W, $260,000.

TYSG Management Services, LLC to Nicole Ashley Nark, 1 Greenview Circle, Sherwood, L27 B7, Country Club Park, $260,000.

James M. Gassaway; Lisa A. Gassaway to William Davis; Shanesha Tillman, 4 Oakleaf Lane, Sherwood, L2 B6, Oakbrooke, $260,000.

Louise Allison to Jacob S. Clanton; Jessica T. Clanton, 1 Hogan Cove, Maumelle, L1 B7, Maumelle Club Manor, $259,900.

John Allan Snyder; Libra J. Snyder to Brenden J. Shoptaw; Kenzie J. Wiedower, 3300 Rocky Court, Little Rock, L67, Echo Valley 1st, $257,000.

Kelli Cooper Gershner; David Louis Gershner to Scott Weems; Laura Weems, L60, Park Ridge, $253,000.

Debra J. Keene; Donald W. Keene, Sr. (dec'd) to Richard Lawrence Vassar; Rebecca P. Vassar, L10, Fairway Park, $250,000.

David R. Myhandl; Elizabeth Myhand to Terrence Gerlad Roush; Deborah Rene Roush; Terrence And Deborah Roush Revocable Trust, L4, Fairway Woods Phase II, $249,900.

Milton Dale Sharp; Phyllis D. Sharp (dec'd) to Kevin McCollum; Brynn McCollum, 1701 Circledale Road, North Little Rock, L19 B1, Overbrook, $249,500.

Catherine Burks to Jacob Tyler Blockburger; Ashley Lauren Blockburger, 6909 Carrilon Road, Little Rock, L176, Briarwood, $245,000.

Libby Aldridge; Elizabeth Aldridge; Chad Aldridge to Eric Edwards, 14 Raleigh Lane, Alexander, Ls52-53, Southern Hills, $240,000.

Jennifer Powers; Jennifer I Irving to W. F. Rector, PA Profit Sharing Plan; William F. Rector, Jr. PA Profit Sharing Plan, Ls6-8 B3, Midland Hills, $236,219.

Jason B. Martin to Pixel Properties, LLC 6 Mesquite, Little Rock, L19, Point West Phase 4. $235,100,

Paulette Hampton to Laquida R. Cooper; Ashley Cooper, 105 Dijon Court, Maumelle, L148, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $235,000.

Sandra Hubbard Roberts; Sandra Hubbard Revocable Trust to Krissena Marshell, 3 Amarillo Circle, Little Rock, L23, Plaza Heights $235,000.

K. Ric hard Knoll to Larry Kent Hammond, 3808 Doral Drive, Little Rock, L25 B9, Pleasant Valley, $232,000.

Alden Investments, LLC to Christopher Marrick O'Quin; Briana Rain O'Quin, 7419 Illinois St., Little Rock, L5 B8, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $229,900.

Gulbiz F. Govar to Lauren Pruitt; Ethan Pruitt 140 Miramar Drive, Maumelle, L112, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $227,000.

Narcissa Jackson to Sarah McMorran, 6800 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, L24 B1, Hollywood, $225,000.

Randall Carson; Leigh Carson; Carson Living Trust to Ryan Watson; Victoria Watson, 105 White Wing Way, Jacksonville, L230, Northlake Phase IV-B, $225,000.

Shawn Cox; Joseph Cox to Terri Harper, 16 Post Oak Loop, Sherwood, L8 B11, Oakbrooke Phase VII, $225,000.

Mark W. Ledbetter; Keri Lynn Ledbetter to Terry Richard Hoffeld, 16325 Whippoorwill Lane, Little Rock, Ls16-17, Crystal Valley Unrecorded, $225,000.

Mountain Crest, LLC to Rodrigo I. Cayme; Maria F. Glori, 15701-15705 Summit View Lane, Maumelle, Ls63R & 64R, Mountin Crest Estates Phase 2, $225,000.

Kourtney Christopher Miller; Kerry Lynn Miller; Miller Living Trust to Thomas Klein, 18 Crystalwood Drive, Little Rock, L40, Crystalwood, $225,000.

Shirlee J. Reeves to Hannah Weatherford, 2706 Northeastern Ave., Jacksonville, L13, Foxwood Section A Phase II, $219,500.

Tyler Douglas Malley; Shannon Nicole Malley to Shemica Cline-Brown; Nicholas L. Brown, 2217 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville. L282, Base Meadows Phase IV, $210,000.

Kevin B. McCollum; Brynn M. McCollum to Blake Polston; Ashley Polston, 2217 Crestwood Road, North Little Rock, L9 B29, Lakewood, $208,000.

Top Level Properties, LLC to BSFR III Owner I., LLC, 8 Shawnee Forest Cove, Little Rock, L90, Pleasant Forest II, $208,000.

James Graves; Linda Graves to Eric L. Freeman; Rachel M. Miller 316 W. 22nd St, Little Rock,L6 B14, Fulton, $207,000.

Andrew Stephen Bingham; William Addison Cavin to Hannah London; Mark St. Pierre, 505 Mellon St, Little Rock, Ls8-9 B31, Success $205,000.

Andrew W. Croson to Candace Nicole Carr, L6R B2, Park Hill, NLR, Replat $205,000.

James D. Bennett to Lukas Eubanks, L12, Kaylin Hills, $205,000.

Jason Hinton to William G. Roberts; Shelby D. Thompson, 1912 Stagecoach Village, Little Rock, L18, Arbors At Stagecoach Village Phase 2, $199,000.

Merlin Jo Chism to Karla Zadoorian; Anthony Zadoorian, 1204 Coolhurst Ave, Sherwood, L13 B1, Queensbrook, $199,000.

AG Investments, LLC to Stacie Prime, 8 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, L8, Bentley Court Phase I, $197,500.

Desire Harrod; Heath Harrod to Cherigan I Sbait; Michael F. Frye, 11 Houston Drive, Sherwood, L13 Tract I, Little Big Horn Estates, $189,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sarah Mikula, L35, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $189,390.

Gregory E. Dalton to Xiaoping Wang; Junyan Wang, L26, Westhampton, $188,000.

Thomas Henry Hoffmann; Linda Diane Hoffmann; John Steven Hoffmann; Hoffmann Joint Revocable Trust to Jason Kushner, 5209 Evergreen Drive, Little Rock, L2 B50, Pulaski Heights, $188,000.

Angela C. Kyle; Joshua Steven Kyle to Jason Hoggard; Lonnie Hoggard, L10 B7, Green Hills, $187,000.

Clorinda Arace to Ashley Brummett 1018 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock. L184, Walnut Valley, $186,900.

Crystal M. Riley to Timothy Hall; Sheronda Hall, 7707 Briarwood Circle, Little Rock. L20, Fairhills, $185,000.

JBQ Corp Profit Sharing Plan, Inc. to Brandon Matros; Emma Matros, 2402 Pear Orchard Drive, Little Rock, L131, Sandpiper Phase II, $185,000.

Maggie Estes to Steven Helton; Mary Kate Massanelli, 455 Crestline Drive, North Little Rock, L25 B6, Lakewood, $185,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Richard Scott Halcomb, L7 B5, Sherwood North, $185,000.

Fason Properties, LLC to Daniel W. Powell; Louise Powell, 1409 E. Republican Road, Jacksonville, Pt E/2 NE 32 & Pt SE SE 29-4N-10W, $185,000.

Carolyn S. Higginbotham to Caleb Anderw Witham, 17 Meadow Oaks Court, North Little Rock, L14, Meadow Oaks, $184,900.

Janet Carol Knox; The Knox Famly Trust to Laneigh Pfalser; Letha Daniel Pfalser, 59 Kingspark Road, Little Rock, L187, Colony West 2nd, $184,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Jalan J. Doaks; Endiah Ewell, 1801 Tiger Lily Lane, North Little Rock, L495, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $181,515.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Sebrianna Brooks, 10217 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, L5, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $180,775.

David McFall to Phillip R. Nichols, 5010 Glenmere Road, North Little Rock, L32 B10, Lakewood, $180,000.

Debbie Cleghorn; Debbie Helms; Dennis Tyler Cleghorn; Vera Helms; Billy Jack Helms to Edgar G. Suarez-Novia 5708 Willow Way, North Little Rock, L611, Trammel Estates Phase IV, $180,000.

John Marshall Pursell; Margaret Pursell; Richard Kent Pursell; Gary Lee Pursell; Cathy Pursell; Bruce William Pursell; Sallie Pursell; Carol Denise Hanson; Fletcher Hanson to Sabrina Leigh Cates, 1112 Kierre Drive, North Little Rock, L19 B2, Summerwood, $180,000.

Jimmy R. Pearce, Jr.; Kimberly G. Pearce to Steven J. Birdwell, 13419 Old River Road, Scot, L123, River Manor Estates $179,500.

William Roehrenbeck to Antoinette Gracie Sullivan; Ann Fellinger 8216 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock, L20-R, Leatrice Replat No.1- Sheraton Park Section B, $179,000.

Gardner Memorial United Methodist Church to Jesse David King; Angela Dawn King, 11 W. Avalon Drive, North Little Rock, L6 B7, Heyden's North Little Rock Heights, $174,900.

Scott Martin Construction, LLC to Terrell Shorty; Kayla Shorty, 202 Cherrywood Drive, Sherwood, L7 B9, Lake Cherrywood No.2, $171,000.

April Lynn Herndon to Kasha L. Gansky, 1008 Cache River Road, North Little Rock, L31 B6, Overbrook, $170,000.

Richard Oliver; Lisa Oliver to James Alexander Schlag, 12 Briarstone Drive, Sherwood, L4 B5, Oakbrooke Phase II, $170,000.

Channell Ghant to Marissa J. Kendrick, 11100 Denton Road, Sherwood, L5 B3, Bear Paw Phase I, $169,900.

Pete Pallone; Estate Of Traci M. Lumpkin/Travi M Pallone (dec'd) to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 2907 Jadestone Drive, Sherwood, L108A, Sandalwood Phase II, $167,500.

Christopher T. Compton to Brittany Lockhart, 5516 Pin Oak Lane, North Little Rock. L429, Trammel Estates Phase II, $164,000.

Natalie Harris to Terry A. Bearden, 6002 Forest View Road, Little Rock, L300, Pecan Lake $163,000.

Quindale Coleman; Estate Of Charles Lewis Coleman (dec'd) to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12412 Wahoo Ave., North Little Rock, L323, Faulkner Crossing Phase 6, $162,000.

William Glenn McNatt; Sondra McNatt to Matthews Properties, LLC, Ls3-4 B50, Park Hill NLR, $160,000.

GRV Investments, LLC to Carl Steven High; Patricia A High, 520 Green Oak Drive, North Little Rock, L26 B8, Bradford Place, $158,000.

Geoffrey C. Sheaffer; Kari Sheaffer to Jonathan D. Ware, 1927 Linda Lane, Jacksonville, L1, Blasingame's 1st Unrecorded, $157,500.

Kay K. England to Marlon Sarmiento; Amalia Sarmiento, 9 Hampton Lane, Jacksonville, L247, Stonewall Phase III-B, $155,000.

Journey Estate Investments, LLC to Diego Erazo; Jessica Gonzalez, 16 Monica Drive, Little Rock, Ls4-5 B9, Hamilton And Brack, $155,000.

Jadd White Properties, LLC to Peter Reedy; Rhonda Reedy, 7900 TP White Drive, Jacksonville, Pt NE NE 33 & Pt NW NW 34-4N-10W, $152,500.

Paul Neil Castleberry to David Haak; Debbie Haak, Apt. 512 Bldg. 5, Timberidge HPR, $150,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Zhe Zhou, 10001 Whispering Pine Drive, Little Rock, L80, Winterwood, $150,000.

Claude N. Riggin; Linda R. Riggin to Tasha Baker, 8419 Dowan Drive, Little Rock, L1, Weymouth Annex Hunt Replat- Gloeckler's Acres, $150,000.

Douglas A. Griffin; Laura E. Griffin to Joe Thayer Griffin, 3723 Loch Lane, North Little Rock, L51 B203, Park Hill NLR, $150,000.