Record $70,000 raised by ACCESS in Action

About 260 guests gathered for a chance to yell "Bingo!" at the Pavilion at Heifer International on Sept. 23 at the annual Bingo Bash. The event raised a record $70,000 for ACCESS.

Eleven games of Bingo gave players a chance to win prize packages that included a variety of items such as gift cards, jewelry, dinners and home decor. Adam's Catfish provided a dinner buffet of fried catfish, fried shrimp, slaw, beans and fries. Dessert was fried apple pies and cookies.

Kelly and Mason Miller were co-chairmen of the event hosted by ACCESS in Action, a group of young professionals who volunteer and advocate for ACCESS, a nonprofit that provides education, therapy, training and activities for individuals with special needs.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins