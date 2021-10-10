Reddies able to ride out bumps

ARKADELPHIA -- There were a few hiccups along the way, but Henderson State pretty much had its way Saturday in a 59-24 victory over East Central (Okla.).

Henderson State quarterback Adam Morse passed for 357 yards and 6 touchdowns, wide receiver L'Liott Curry caught 8 passes for 169 yards and 3 scores, and the Reddies outgained a scrappy Tigers team 559-399 on a 90-degree day in front of 3,016 fans at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

Henderson State, ranked ninth in the American Football Coaches Association top 25, is 6-0 (6-0 Great American Conference) for the first time since 2014 and can now peek ahead to Saturday's matchup in Arkadelphia with a Harding team (5-1, 5-1) that has won four in a row since a Week 2 loss at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said he was far from satisfied.

"I thought we were pretty sloppy playing at times," Maxfield said. "I thought when we really needed to play hard, we did."

Henderson State jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the game's first 12 minutes, scoring touchdowns on three of its first four possessions.

Morse threw touchdowns passes of 19 yards to tight end Mike Benning and connected with Curry on a 17-yard pass that Curry batted in the air and into his hands with 8:25 to play in the quarter.

The Reddies led 21-0 after Morse scored on an 11-yard keeper at the 3:11 mark, then allowed East Central (4-2) to gain a foothold into the game.

East Central scored on the first play of the second quarter, recovered a Henderson fumble two plays later, and was sitting fourth and goal from the 3 with a chance to make it a 21-14 game.

"We got ahead we relaxed a little bit," Maxfield said.

Reddies cornerback Dedric O'Bryant stepped up on fourth down to knock a pass from quarterback Kenny Hrncir out of the hands of East Central's Miles Davis in the end zone, ending the threat.

"Anytime you get a fourth-down stop, it's a big play for us," Maxfield said.

Henderson State responded with a 10-play, 97-yard drive that consumed 5:03 and ended with a 17-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Morse to running back Duce Sproles (11-34 rushing; 1-17 receiving, TD).

The Reddies scored again on a 49-yard completion from Morse to Curry with 2:17 to play before halftime, and it was 35-7 Henderson.

The third quarter started with the promise of a blowout for Henderson State.

O'Bryant returned an interception, his first of two, of Hrncir (19-38, 270, 1 TD, 3 INTs) to the East Central 19, but the Reddies could not move the ball and settled for a 38-yard field goal by Temo Martinez to make 38-7.

East Central wasn't ready to get back on the bus.

The Tigers held the Reddies without a first down on two consecutive possessions, and the Tigers responded with two touchdown drives -- a 7-yard run by Davis and an 11-yard run by Nemier Herod -- to make it 38-21 with 8:41 to play in the third quarter.

"I'd like to see us finish it a little bit better in the third quarter," Maxfield said. "We kinda got a little lackadaisical, a little relaxed right there."

Henderson took the drama out of it by scoring twice in the final five minutes of the third quarter -- a 19-yard touchdown pass from Morse to Curry, and a 24-yard completion from Morse to Xavier Malone (6-134, 1).

The Morse-Curry hookup in the right front corner of the end zone was one for the highlight reels.

Curry (8-169) was positioned between two East Central defenders as if he was blocking out for a rebound on the basketball court.

Six hands went for the pass, but it was Curry who snatched it with authority.

"Big-time catch by a big-time player," Maxfield said. "Big-time players make big-time catches."

East Central Coach Al Johnson echoed the sentiments of Maxfield.

"Listen, L'liott Curry is going to be playing on Sundays," Johnson said. "And they do a great job of getting him the ball. ... They do a good job of using him but functioning within a team."

Johnson said the Reddies play the way he wants his Tigers (4-2, 4-2 GAC) to play.

"That team over there, Henderson State, does not beat themselves," he said. "And they're talented enough, so they're going to win a lot more games because it's hard to beat them if they don't beat themselves."