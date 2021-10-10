River Valley crisis unit could house sobering center, panel learns

FORT SMITH --The place used to keep mentally ill people out of jail has space to shelter intoxicated people, a Sebastian County panel learned Thursday.

The Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee is exploring whether to establish a place law enforcement can divert intoxicated people from the county jail.

The panel agreed during its meeting Thursday to form a subcommittee to explore a sobering center associated with the Guidance Center in Fort Smith. The Guidance Center has housed the Sebastian County Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit since 2018. The unit is used to divert those with mental illnesses from jail to treatment in Sebastian, Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Scott and Polk counties.

Rusti Holwick, chief executive officer for the Guidance Center, was named chairman of the subcommittee. She said there's space available at the crisis stabilization unit for a potential sobering center. The Guidance Center anticipates a sobering center would be a "very sparse space" with 10 mats for intoxicated people.

Most of the cost would come from staffing it throughout eight-hour shifts, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to Holwick. The annual price tag was determined to be about $521,000, coming out to about $43,000 per month, although this is subject to change.

Holwick brought in Nick Zaller, a professor at the Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, to provide the committee details on how sobering centers in other parts of the country are operated.

Zaller talked about core aspects of the centers and how they differ from one another. This included how individuals are voluntarily brought to the facilities (whether via law enforcement or on their own), how the centers screen people to ensure they're medically stable enough to be supervised there, their typical length of stay, how they're discharged and what kinds of offenders are eligible to go to the centers.

"Typically, for most people, it's things like public intoxication, but in some cases people extend it to if somebody was caught, say, shoplifting, or other things and they were intoxicated," Zaller said.

He recommended the committee consider what substances it's most concerned about regarding intoxicated people and what outcomes it wants from a potential sobering center.

The "real intent" of sobering centers is to provide better, more appropriate and more cost-effective care to intoxicated people than an emergency room or a jail, he said.

The Quorum Court established the Justice Coordinating Committee in August 2017 to find ways to reduce the jail population and improve the justice system.

Among the solutions are drug, veterans and mental health courts; a crisis stabilization unit; alternative sentencing and diversion programs; special accelerated court dockets; and electronic monitoring and signature bonds for nonviolent felonies.

Sobering centers were among 10 policy options to lower the jail population the committee approved for further discussion and study at its meeting Sept. 2.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Gunner DeLay, committee chairman, wrote in a Sept. 8 email to the other members he believed they should begin reviewing the options that may require money from the Quorum Court and/or Fort Smith in light of both beginning their budget process for next year.