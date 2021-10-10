Sample's 2 TDs help Cardinals sack Bears

BARTON -- Briveon Sample threw for 165 yards, ran for two touchdowns and a pair of 2-point conversions, and Dollarway sacked Barton's quarterback 12 times Friday in a 24-6 win Friday night.

In a meeting of programs that dominated classes A-AAA and established lengthy winning streaks in the 1980s and 1990s, Dollarway (2-3, 1-2 Conference 3A-6) ground out 203 rushing yards in its first win since beating Helena-West Helena Central in the Aug. 27 season opener.

The win also put Dollarway back in playoff contention.

Sample completed 10 of 14 passes, keeping Dollarway's offense afloat after both teams struggled to score in the red zone during the first quarter.

Sample also picked off a pass leading to a 58-yard run by Davion James deep in the Bears' territory. Sample finished the drive with a sneak, but the point-after was blocked to keep Dollarway ahead 6-0, the score at halftime.

Kenyon Carr's hard-nosed running, as Dollarway Coach Martese Henry described it, set up James' 8-yard carry. Sample added the extra two points.

The Cardinals' defensive pressure, led by Shamarion Winston, ultimately led to a safety to make it 16-0 in the fourth quarter. Sample put Dollarway ahead 24-0 with another touchdown and 2-point conversion.

Barton (2-3, 1-2) ended the shutout with a quarterback sneak for a touchdown in the final two minutes. Dollarway stopped the 2-point try.

Carr had seven tackles including five sacks and also rushed nine times for 72 yards. Cameron Furlow and Eddie Collins Jr. also played big roles in the Cards' defense.

James rushed nine times for 81 yards, and Greg McGown caught six passes for 116 yards.

Dollarway will visit Drew Central on Friday.