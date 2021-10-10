Saving a college

We're walking through the historic Captain Henderson House, a structure that has fascinated me since I was a child growing up in Arkadelphia. I'm with Shane Broadway, vice president for university relations for the Arkansas State University System. Our tour is being conducted by Rita Fleming, vice president of finance and administration at Henderson, which is now part of the ASU System.

Henderson's financial problems have been well documented in recent years. Its enrollment plummeted this semester from where it was in the fall of 2020. To an outsider, it appears to be a university on the brink.

In October 2019, the Henderson Board of Trustees, realizing how dire the situation was, voted unanimously to merge with ASU. The system, whose president was once Henderson's president, agreed that the school could retain its name, use of the Reddie mascot and slogan "School with a Heart."

Elaine Kneebone, who was acting president at the time, said: "The desire to retain our name and unique heritage came through loud and clear in recent weeks at forums, in person and on social media. Our traditions matter. We are Henderson. We are Reddies."

ASU President Chuck Welch learned a lot about those traditions in his years at Henderson. This is an institution that dates back to 1890 when it began as a Methodist school.

"We know system affiliation wasn't an easy decision and pledge to do everything we can to honor Henderson's rich tradition and mission of service to students," he said that day. "I'm confident that affiliation with the ASU System will strengthen Henderson, our institutions and all of higher education in Arkansas."

Almost two years later, the massive rebuilding effort is just now gaining steam.

On Feb. 1, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Act 18, officially making Henderson the seventh institution in the ASU System. The act expanded the ASU System Board of Trustees from five to seven members. Having worked with Henderson since 2019, the ASU System already had delivered significant efficiencies, financial savings and services by the time the bill was signed.

"Additions of information technology and strategic research expertise at the system level bring even more benefit," Welch said the day the bill was signed

Fleming has played a key role in the turnaround attempt. When she was hired at Henderson in late 2019, she was chief financial officer for the University of Arkansas System's Division of Agriculture in Little Rock. She received a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Bowen School of Law and is also a certified public accountant. She went to work for the UA System in 2010 as vice chancellor for finance and administration at Helena's Phillips Community College.

From 2004-10, Fleming was associate vice president for human resources and risk management at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. In 2011, she became associate vice president for finance for the UA System office in Little Rock. She moved to the Division of Agriculture in 2017. The division has an annual budget of more than $135 million.

She knows the ropes. As Henderson searches for a permanent chancellor, having Fleming keep an eye on finances has proved invaluable.

Meanwhile, Welch and Broadway, who work out of the ASU System office across the street from the state Capitol in Little Rock, have devoted much of their time to the Henderson resurrection project.

Despite the success of ASU's main campus in Jonesboro, the greatest legacy for Welch and Broadway might be saving an institution that's so important to the south half of our state. We're at the Captain Henderson House because it symbolizes the school's deep roots.

Charles Christopher Henderson, for whom the school is named, began an extensive renovation of a small cottage in 1903. Henderson was a banking, timber and railroad magnate.

"During the next three years, Henderson added a wraparound porch with a balustrade on the front of the home," writes HSU historian David Sesser. "The porch curves around a two-story turret and has a portico with six columns. The interior of the house is lavishly adorned with fretwork. Two parlors are on the first floor, each with large fireplaces. Numerous other common rooms are on the first floor, along with a heavily detailed staircase to the second floor. The staircase opens on the second floor into a square hallway that leads to numerous small rooms."

Henderson was appointed to the board of what was then Arkadelphia Methodist College in December 1891. His wife had been active in the movement to establish the college and took classes there.

"Henderson served on the board for more than a decade before he began making large donations," Sesser writes. "The college was chronically short of funds and for almost 14 years operated under a lease with the first president, George Jones. The board repeatedly tried to buy out Jones' lease but was unable to do so until Henderson found a solution.

"In 1901, Henderson donated $11,000 to pay off existing debts and, during the next three years, led efforts for the board to gain complete control. This was completed in 1904 when Jones left the college. In honor of Henderson's efforts, the college was renamed Henderson College. Henderson also became chairman of the board in 1903, holding this position until 1922."

In 1905, Henderson gave $5,250 to settle a claim against the college. Four years later, he gave $10,000 to pay off additional debts. When fire destroyed the main building on campus in 1914, Henderson gave $5,000 for the rebuilding effort. When Methodist officials voted to close Henderson, the campus was given to the state in 1929 and became Henderson State Teachers College.

So the man known as Captain Henderson saved this institution in its early years. The state saved it again in 1929. And now people such as Welch, Broadway and Fleming are saving it once more.

Welch is a Jonesboro native who was a first-generation college student and the first member on either side of his extended family to receive a graduate degree. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Arkansas, where he was student body president. Welch later received a master's degree in political science from George Washington University and a doctorate in education from UALR.

It didn't take Welch long to become one of the state's rising stars in higher education. He worked at UALR, was dean of university studies at Pulaski Technical College and chancellor at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope, then took the Henderson job, becoming one of the youngest presidents in the country of a four-year university. He was named president of the ASU System in November 2010.

Broadway also was a high achiever at a young age. He was elected to the Arkansas House of Representatives in 1996 at 24. In 2001, he became the youngest person ever elected House speaker in Arkansas. He was elected to the state Senate in 2002.

Broadway left his job as director of the state Department of Higher Education in December 2014 to join the ASU System. I worked closely with him when he was higher education director since I headed the association of the state's 11 private four-year colleges and universities in those years. I learned of Broadway's abiding interest in everything that happened along the Interstate 30 corridor between his native Saline County and Texarkana.

Broadway knows how important Henderson is to future economic and community development in that part of the state. In the most recent census, most counties south of Little Rock lost population.

Institutions like Henderson have never been more important to the south half of Arkansas. The firemen -- folks with names like Welch, Broadway and Fleming--thankfully have arrived in Arkadelphia to put out the fire.

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.