GOLF

UA starts match play without Perico

The inaugural three-day fall SEC match play event starting today at Shoal Creek Club in Birmingham, Ala., will come with a twist for the University of Arkansas.

Match play ace Julian Perico is not on the roster for his first time as a Razorback.

Coach Brad McMakin will send out a lineup of senior Luke Long, junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, senior Segundo Oliva Pinto, junior Wil Gibson and redshirt freshman Juan Camilo Vesga, in that order, into today's 8:20 a.m. match against Mississippi State.

The winner of that match will be paired against the Auburn-Ole Miss loser in the 1:30 p.m. afternoon match, while the loser will start at 2:10 against the Georgia-Kentucky loser.

Seedings for the event were based off last spring's results at the SEC Championship. Arkansas enters as the No. 2 seed after falling in the championship match to Vanderbilt.

Long, of Fayetteville, won medalist honors and led the Razorbacks to a 13-stroke win at last week's Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Johnson. Long had back-to-back 67s to open the tournament and finished with a 71 for his 11-under.

Fernandez de Oliveira tied for second place last week at 8 under, while Pinto tied for 21st at even-par 216. Vesga, playing as an individual, tied for 34th at 8 over, while Gibson and Perico tied for 38th at 9 over.

Every team at the event will play four matches over the course of three days, including two today.

-- Tom Murphy

FOOTBALL

Hendrix loses at home

Hendrix College suffered a 43-6 loss to Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) on Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium in Conway.

Birmingham-Southern (5-0, 2-0 Southern Athletic Association) scored twice in the first quarter and three more times in the second to build a 34-0 lead at halftime. Hendrix (1-4, 0-2) scored its lone touchdown on a 61-yard pass from Hunter Holden to Chris Childress with 13:43 left in the third quarter. Childress finished with three catches for 106 yards, while Holden went 5-of-13 passing for 112 yards.

The Warriors will take on Rhodes (Tenn.) in Memphis at 6 p.m. Central on Oct. 16.

SOCCER

Williams Baptist men cruise

Jacobo Obrador scored three goals Saturday to lead the Williams Baptist College men to a 5-1 victory over William Woods in Walnut Ridge.

Obrador scored 40 seconds into the match on an assist from Alejandro Perez. He later scored on an assist from Thayrone Cazeca, then assisted on Cazeca's goal in the 8th minute for a 3-0 lead. Obrador completed his hat trick in the 24th minute.

Emmanuel Devolder's header off a ball from Hugo Gill in the 31st minute gave the Eagles (6-2-2, 1-0-1 American Midwest Conference) a 5-0 lead. The Owls got their lone goal off a penalty kick in the 58th minute.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas wins in four sets

The University of Arkansas defeated Auburn 25-27, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22 on Saturday at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Junior Jill Gillen and sophomore Taylor Head led the Razorbacks (13-4, 4-2 SEC) with 19 kills and 11 digs each. Ellease Crumpton matched a career high with 15 kills and Maggie Cartwright added a team-high 17 digs with 11 kills.

Rebekah Rath led the Tigers with 29 kills, Bella Rosenthal had a match-high 30 digs and Jackie Barrett had 36 of Auburn's 45 assists.

The two teams play again at 3 p.m. today.

Arkansas Tech winning streak at 10

Arkansas Tech University won its 10th consecutive match Saturday, beating Southern Nazarene 27-25, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22 at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Haylee Paldini led the Golden Suns (13-3, 7-0 Great American Conference) with 15 kills, while Emily Ragsdale and Kaitlynn Bradley had 11 each. Madison Grantham, Megan Solberg and Jamie Myrick had 14 digs each. Brianna Merkel added a season-high 42 assists and 12 digs.

Williams Baptist suffers road loss

Williams Baptist College lost in straight sets to Missouri Baptist 25-8, 25-9 and 25-13 on Saturday in St. Louis.

Elaine Blackmon led the Lady Eagles with 14 digs, while Monica Guerrero and Morgan Feltrop had four kills each.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services