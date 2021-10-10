Third Congerssional District shrinks -- mostly, but Madison County added

Madison County will rejoin Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District. So will the eastern half of Crawford County.

But the state's most populated and fastest-growing congressional district had to shrink overall. The new boundaries sent to the governor by the Legislature on Thursday removed four whole counties and pieces of three more.

Sebastian County, meanwhile, watched its split between the 3rd and 4th districts widen despite the protests of the county's legislative delegation.

Sen. Mathew Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, and Terry Rice, R-Waldron, represent all of Sebastian County outside of a sliver. Both voted against the new district lines, which put more of the county in the 4th District.

The measure passed the Senate 22-10. All four members of the House who live in Sebastian County voted against the plan, which passed there 59-30.

"I don't know of any other county that's going to be left split for 20 years," Pitsch said. The 2011 redistribution put parts of Sebastian County in the 4th for the first time.

Madison County, population 16,521, rejoins Northwest Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District under the new plan. The eastern half of Crawford County does, too.

In both those cases, the areas return to the 3rd District from the 4th.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson hadn't signed the bill with the new district boundaries as of Saturday, but it is on his desk.

"We love Bruce Westerman, and he's done a great job representing us. But the truth is, we're 20 miles from where Steve Womack lives," said Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, about Madison County.

Westerman, of Hot Springs, is south Arkansas' 4th District representative. Womack, of Rogers, represents the 3rd. Both are Republicans. Ballinger's state Senate District 5 includes all of Madison County.

"People in Madison County work in Springdale," Ballinger said.

They are a part of the same community making up the core of the 3rd District in Washington and Benton counties, he said.

The Legislature redraws congressional district boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. Census. The census determines the number of U.S. House of Representatives members each state gets.

Arkansas' U.S. House delegation size remained the same at four.

The Legislature then uses census data to draw districts with equal populations.

Census numbers showed an April 1, 2020, 3rd District population of 839,147.

The target size for equal congressional districts is 752,881, requiring the 3rd District to lose 86,266.

The new map moves all of Pope County (Russellville) and the 3rd District's half of Newton County to the 4th District, joining the rest of that county.

The plan also puts all of Boone (Harrison) and Marion (Yellville) counties from the 3rd to the 1st District in eastern Arkansas, along with a corner of Searcy County.

Politicians react

"I hated to lose Madison County and that part of Crawford County," Westerman said Friday. "But the Legislature had a hard job to do, and they had to balance the numbers."

Westerman is a former state representative who served during the 2011 redistricting fights.

He said as many people are going to the 3rd District from his half of Crawford County -- 16,539 -- as from all of Madison County -- 16,521.

Moving Pope County to the 4th will be an easy addition, said Westerman.

"When I leave home and go anywhere north, I drive up Highway 7 to Russellville anyway," Westerman said.

The new district map also adds portions of southeast Pulaski County to the 4th District.

Westerman arrives by airline in Little Rock when he returns from Washington, he said.

He frequently drives from there to Pine Bluff, one of the larger towns in his district. So the added area in Pulaski County is directly along his route, he said.

The Pulaski County additions caused heated debate in Legislature.

The adopted plan cuts the state's largest county from one congressional district into three: the 1st, 2nd and 4th.

The Pulaski County voters in the areas taken out of the 2nd District are predominantly Black.

According to U.S. census data applied to the bills' specifications, 21,000 Black people would be shifted out of the 2nd District, where the total Black population would drop from 174,467 to 153,387.

Those 21,000 would then be split between the 1st and the 4th Districts.

Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville, voted against the new district borders even though he approved of the 3rd District boundaries as presented in the plan because of the Pulaski County split, he said. The 3rd District boundaries are logical and compact, he said.

Womack wasn't available for comment, a spokeswoman for his office said.

The role of committees

Who got back into the 3rd District was mainly decided in Senate and House committees, Pitsch said.

"The people who wanted this were on the right committee," said Pitsch, the most vocal opponent in the Legislature to leaving Sebastian County split. "They took a hard line."

The Senate State Agencies Committee managed all 13 proposed boundary bills originating in the Senate.

The committee's membership consists of: Ballinger; Sen. Jane English, R-North Little Rock, who is the senate sponsor of the bill the Legislature adopted; two senators living in Benton County and four senators living outside of Sebastian County.

The closest any of those last four live to Fort Smith is Russellville, more than 80 miles away.

"Mat Pitsch is a friend of mine, but we couldn't keep Fort Smith in the 3rd, bring Madison County back and bring all of Sebastian County back together and stay in the population limit," Ballinger said.

Splitting Carroll County, which is also in the 3rd District, or any other county in the district received little support, said Rep. David Whitaker, D-Fayetteville, who serves on the House State Agencies Committee.

No lawmakers living in Sebastian County serve on the House State Agencies Committee.

Carroll County is as closely tied economically and community-wise to Benton County as Madison is to Washington County, Whitaker said.

"The intent was to keep the I-49 corridor intact and go east from there," he said. "That's what happened."

Interstate 49 goes through Benton, Washington, Crawford and then to Fort Smith. Madison is east of Washington. Carroll is east of Benton.

Whitaker received more calls, texts, emails and letters from people wanting Madison County returned to the 3rd District than any other comments on any congressional redistricting issue, he said.

Another factor was Hutchinson's explicit statement during a speech Sept. 24 in Fayetteville that Eureka Springs in Carroll County, all of Madison County and Fort Smith should be in the same congressional district, Whitaker said.

Hutchinson is a former 3rd District representative who used to live and practice law in Fort Smith.

"You can't walk down the street in Fayetteville without finding someone who has either friends or kin in Hindsville or Huntsville," two towns in Madison County, Whitaker said.

Doug Thompson can be reached by email at dthompson@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWADoug.