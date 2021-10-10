U.S. 270 project set for ceremonial start

State and local officials will break ground Tuesday on a project to widen a section of U.S. 270 in Hot Springs, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Members of the Arkansas Highway Commission will join the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce, Hot Springs Mayor Pat McCabe, agency staff and local area officials at 11 a.m. to officially turn dirt for the $22.6 million project.

The project will widen a 1.5-mile section of U.S. 270 to four travel lanes with a center-turn lane between Fleetwood Drive and Arkansas 227. The project also includes bike lanes, sidewalks, a new interchange at U.S. 270 and Arkansas 227, and traffic signals at Arkansas 227 and Crystal Hill Road.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.