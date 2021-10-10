Wealthy nations gain most Moderna doses

Moderna, the company whose coronavirus vaccine appears to be the world's best defense against covid-19, has been supplying its shots almost exclusively to wealthy nations, keeping poorer countries waiting and earning billions of dollars in profit.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

After developing a vaccine with the financial and scientific support of the U.S. government, Moderna has shipped a greater share of its doses to wealthy countries than any other vaccine manufacturer, according to Airfinity, a data firm that tracks vaccine shipments.

About 1 million doses of Moderna's vaccine have gone to countries that the World Bank classifies as low-income. By contrast, 8.4 million Pfizer doses and about 25 million Johnson & Johnson doses have gone to those countries.

Of the handful of middle-income countries that have reached deals to buy Moderna's shots, most have not yet received any doses, and at least three have had to pay more than the United States or European Union did, according to government officials in those countries.

Thailand and Colombia are paying a premium. Botswana's doses are late. And Tunisia could not get in touch with Moderna.

Unlike Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, which have diverse rosters of drugs and other products, Moderna sells only the covid-19 vaccine. The Massachusetts company's future hinges on the commercial success of it.

"They are behaving as if they have absolutely no responsibility beyond maximizing the return on investment," said Dr. Tom Frieden, a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Moderna executives have said they are doing all they can to make as many doses as possible as quickly as possible but that their production capacity remains limited. All of the doses the company produces this year are filling existing orders from governments such as the EU.

Even so, the Biden administration has grown increasingly frustrated with Moderna for not making its vaccine more available to poorer countries, two senior administration officials said. The administration has been pressing Moderna executives to increase production at U.S. plants and to license the company's technology to overseas manufacturers that could make doses for foreign markets.

Moderna is now scrambling to defend itself against accusations that it is putting a priority on the rich.

On Friday, after The New York Times sent detailed questions about how few poor countries had been given access to Moderna's vaccine, the company announced it is "currently investing" to increase its output so it can deliver 1 billion doses to low-income countries in 2022. The company also said last week that it would open a factory in Africa, without specifying when.

Moderna executives have been talking with the Biden administration about selling low-cost doses to the federal government, which would donate them to poorer countries, as Pfizer has agreed to do, the two senior officials said. The negotiations are continuing.

In an interview Friday, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said "it is sad" that his company's vaccine has not reached more people in poorer countries but that the situation is out of his control.

He said Moderna tried and failed last year to get governments to kick in money to expand the company's scant production capacity, adding that the company decides how much to charge based on factors including how many doses are ordered and how wealthy a country is.

Nearly a year after Western countries began sprinting to vaccinate their populations, the focus in recent months has shifted to the severe vaccine shortages in many parts of the world. Dozens of poorer countries, mostly in Africa and the Middle East, had vaccinated less than 10% of their populations as of Sept. 30.

In August, for example, Johnson & Johnson faced rebukes from the director-general of the World Health Organization and from public health activists after The Times reported that doses of that shot produced in South Africa were being exported to wealthier countries.

Biden administration officials are especially frustrated with what they see as Moderna's lack of cooperation, because the U.S. government has provided the company with critical assistance.

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health worked with the company to develop the vaccine. The United States kicked in $1.3 billion for clinical trials and other research. And in August 2020, the government agreed to preorder $1.5 billion of the vaccine, guaranteeing that Moderna would have a market for what was an unproven product.

Although clinical trials last year found that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were similarly effective, more recent studies suggest that Moderna's shot is superior. It offers longer-lasting protection and is easier to transport and store.

Moderna's shot is "essentially the premium vaccine," said Karen Andersen, an industry analyst at Morningstar. "They're in a position where they probably don't need to sacrifice too much on pricing in a lot of these deals."

Moderna agreed in May to provide up to 34 million vaccine doses this year and up to 466 million doses in 2022 to Covax, the struggling United Nations-backed program to vaccinate the world's poor. The company has not yet shipped any of those doses, according to a Covax spokesperson, although Covax has distributed tens of millions of Moderna doses donated by the United States.

Bancel said many more doses would have gone to Covax this year had the two parties reached a supply deal in 2020. Aurelia Nguyen, a Covax official, denied that, saying, "It became clear early on that the best we could expect was minimal doses in 2021."

VACCINATIONS IN BRAZIL

Brazil's long history with vaccination campaigns has played a significant role in slowing the virus's spread. Nearly three-quarters of Brazilians have received at least one dose so far -- despite the fact that President Jair Bolsonaro spent months sowing doubt about the vaccines' efficacy and remains unvaccinated himself. Even most of his supporters rolled up their sleeves.

Marcelo Queiroga, Brazil's fourth health minister since the pandemic hit, said all Brazilians between ages 18 and 60 will be able to get vaccinated again next year. He added that more than 354 million shots will be available. Brazil's population is approximately 210 million.

"The scenario looks positive and I promise that Brazilians will have an efficient immunization campaign in 2022, and that will be the year the covid-19 pandemic ends," the minister said.

Brazil appears intent on returning to pre-pandemic normalcy, even as its death toll tops 600,000, according to official data on Friday from the Health Ministry. Relief in both covid-19 cases and deaths has been particularly welcome given experts' warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country, which has the world's second-highest death toll from the virus. So far, that hasn't materialized.

The country's average daily death toll has hovered around 500 for a month, down sharply from more than 3,000 in April. Almost 45% of the population is fully vaccinated, and booster shots are being administered to the elderly. A greater percentage of Brazilians is at least partially vaccinated compared with Americans or Germans, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

Some analysts remain worried about the variant's potential to spread. Among them is Miguel Lago, executive director of Brazil's Institute for Health Policy Studies, which advises public health officials. He believes authorities are taking considerable risk by reopening too much and announcing celebrations, and that Brazil may soon see more hospital admissions.

"The pandemic has waned, but 500 deaths per day is far from good. And we don't even have half the population fully vaccinated," Lago said.

Meanwhile, Russia has recorded a new record-high daily death toll from covid-19, continuing a persistent rise that has brought records almost daily in October.

The national coronavirus task force reported Saturday that 968 people in Russia died of covid-19 over the past day -- about 100 more daily deaths than were recorded in late September. The task force said more than 29,000 new infections also were confirmed in the past day.

Authorities blame the steep rise on the country's low vaccination rate. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday that 47.8 million Russians, or almost 33% of the country's nearly 146 million people, had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 42.4 million, or about 29%, were fully vaccinated.

The coronavirus task force has reported a total of about 7.8 million cases and 215,453 deaths in the pandemic. It only counts the deaths of patients for whom covid-19 was considered the main cause.

The Kremlin has shrugged off the idea of imposing a new nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to tighten restrictions to regional authorities.

PROTEST IN ITALY

Elsewhere, thousands of demonstrators marched down Rome's famous Via Veneto and other streets on Saturday, some smashing their way into a union office and clashing with police as they protested Italy's new "Green Pass" vaccination requirement for employees to enter their offices.

The certification is mandatory beginning next Friday and applies to public and private workplaces. Both employees and employers risk fines if they don't comply. Public sector workers can be suspended if they show up five times without a Green Pass.

The pass is already required in Italy to enter museums, theaters, gyms and indoor restaurants, as well as to take long-distance trains and buses or domestic flights. It shows that a person has had at least one covid-19 vaccine dose, has recovered from the virus in the previous six months or has tested negative in the previous 48 hours.

Premier Mario Draghi's government has credited the Green Pass requirement for workplaces with a surge of recent vaccinations. As of Saturday, 80% of people 12 and older in Italy -- those eligible for a covid-19 vaccine shot -- have been fully vaccinated.

Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, whose League party is a partner in Draghi's wide-ranging coalition, pitched a plea Saturday to partially ease the Green Pass measure.

"Lengthen the minimum term of the Green Pass from 48 to 72 hours," tweeted Salvini, calling that a step to "avoid chaos."

Information for this article was contributed by Rebecca Robins of The New York Times and by Mauricio Savarese, Lucas Dumphreys, Frances D'Emilio and Francesco Sportelli of The Associated Press.