Wrecks in state kill two Texans, 4 other people

Two people from Texas died in a two-vehicle crash early Friday on U.S. 65 near Bear Creek, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Ann E. Rydbeck, 68, and David E. Rydbeck, 73, both of Millsap, Texas, were traveling south in the right lane of the highway at 6:21 a.m., the report said. David Rydbeck, who was driving, attempted to make a U-turn and was hit by a 2021 Dodge van that was also southbound but in the left lane, the report said.

Urangoo Elliott, 34, of Springfield, Mo., the driver of the van, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

Four people died in traffic crashes in the state on Thursday, according to state police reports.

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash at 8:06 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 115 in rural Lawrence County, according to one report.

Curtis Humes of Black Rock was riding a 2006 Honda V3W southbound on the highway when a northbound Ford F-150 pickup turned into his path while attempting to turn left into a private drive, the report said. Humes' motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the truck, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

Jackie Traylor, 66, of Paris died in a one-vehicle crash at 2:53 p.m. at the intersection of Arkansas 23 and Ferguson Valley Road in Chismville, according to a state police report.

Traylor was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala southbound on the state highway when the vehicle ran off the roadway at the intersection with Ferguson Valley Road, striking an embankment and guide wire, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A 52-year-old White Hall man was killed when a truck turned left into the path of his motorcycle on Arkansas 365 in rural Jefferson County, according to a state police report.

Robert Carpenter was riding southbound at 11:59 a.m. on a 2013 motorcycle, the make of which was not disclosed in the report, when a northbound 2016 Freightliner attempted to turn into a private drive and crossed Carpenter's path, the report said. The motorcycle hit the truck's left front bumper, and Carpenter was thrown from the motorcycle, the report said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A North Little Rock pedestrian died after he was struck by two vehicles on Arkansas 365 in North Little Rock at 10:31 p.m. Thursday, according to a state police report.

According to the report, Stephen R. Jones, 23, ran into the northbound traffic lanes and was hit by a 1995 Nissan. He ended up in the southbound lanes, where he was struck by a 2005 Ford, the report said.

Jones was pronounced dead at a hospital, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, according to the report.