3 people killed, 2 hurt in crashes on state's roads

Two people died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday in rural Clark County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Andrea Brown, 23, and Robert Caleb McCollett, 28, both of Arkadelphia, were southbound on Mount Zion Road at around 12:59 a.m. when the 2017 Dodge Charger McCollett was driving ran off the road, struck an embankment and then hit a tree, the report said. The Dodge caught fire after coming to rest, the report said.

Brown and McCollett were pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report. The Clark County Sheriff's Office investigated.

A 64-year-old Magnolia woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on U.S. 278 in Camden, according to a state police report.

Rebecca Elliott was a passenger in a 2014 Ford Escape that had stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Bradley Ferry Road at around 9:12 p.m. when a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado crashed into the back of the Ford, causing it to veer off the road, the report said.

Michael Elliott, 65, of Magnolia, the driver of the Ford, and an unnamed minor who was a passenger in the Ford, were injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report. The Camden Police Department investigated.