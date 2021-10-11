No headline

FLAG: Tommy Eldridge Boothe

.

FARMINGTON -- Mary Curtis Cornett, age 93, a resident of Farmington, Ark., passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born October 7, 1928 in Tampa, Fla., the daughter of Lonnie Preston and Mary (Hawkins) Letchworth.

She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Paul Cornett whom she married on November 14, 1953; her parents, two brothers Preston and Wiley Letchworth; one grandson Michael Wallen, one granddaughter Bobbi Lynn Gaches and one great-granddaughter Brittney Allen.

Survivors include her son Samuel Lee Cornett and his wife Becky of Prairie Grove; six grandchildren Rick Cornett and his wife Tiffany, Amanda Myers and her husband Jason, Dennis Gaches, Danny Johnson, Donnita Acuff, and Chris Wallen; nine great-grandchildren Kassi Noisewater, Shenia Tillery, Kameron Noisewater, Karson Myers, Taylor Myers, Skyler Wallen, Hunter Cornett, Julia Cornett, and Dallas Gilley; six great-great-grandchildren Cali, Koltyn, William, Kaspyn, Rain, and Ben; special friends Joel Siefers, Diana Parker and LaDeana Mullinix.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m., at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery, there will be no graveside service held.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com .

–––––v–––––

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kathleen Morris, 80, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 while surrounded by her loving family at Willard Walker Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 13,1941 in Harrison, Ark., to Billy Haskell Clark and Margaret Amerilla (Herbert) Clark.

Kathleen was a retired State of Arkansas employee, a graduate of Harrison High School, a member of Huntsville Friendship Club and a member of Eastside Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville. She was also a World Champion Crossbow Shooting Champion numerous years as well as 2005 Falls Creek Church Camp Cookoff Champ.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Eugene Huckaby. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Garry Morris, son Rowdy Morris of Grove, Okla., daughter, Rhonda Reeder and husband Dr. Van Reeder of Birmingham, Ala., son Roger Morris and wife Jennifer of Fayetteville, Ark., three grandchildren, Austin Reeder and wife Rachael of New Orleans, La., Lauren Gamble and husband Dr. Forrest Gamble of Durham, N.C., Hayden Morris of Fayetteville, Ark., and two great-grandchildren, Charlee Kate and Georgia Lane Reeder.

A visitation will be held Monday October 11th from 5-7 p.m., at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 12th in the Chapel of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home with Reverend Tom Hover officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville. Click this link to view additional details about Kathleen's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/kathleen-morris .

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Animal League of Washington County P.O. Box 4366, Fayetteville, Ark., 72702.

To sign the online guest book please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com .

–––––v–––––

HARRISON -- Tommy Eldridge Boothe, 84, of Harrison, died October 8, 2021. A memorial service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Holt Memorial Chapel in Harrison with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. Family to receive friends following service. Full obituary and guestbook available at www.HoltChapel.com .

–––––v–––––

ROGERS -- Barbara Ann Crisp, born August 2, 1947 and died October 9, 2021.

Survivors husband Danny Crisp, of Rogers.; children Krystal (Sean) Vines of Romance, Ark., Michael Eric Crisp of Rogers; her brother Howard (Pat) Jenkins of Bella Vista.

Interment 1 p.m., Monday, Rogers Cemetery Mausoleum. Benton County Funeral Home, 306 N. Fourth, Rogers.

–––––v–––––