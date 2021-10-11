Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall for 8th day in row

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell for the eighth straight day on Monday as the state's count of cases rose by 217.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 12, to 8,132.

Already at its lowest level since July 11, the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals fell by three, to 545.

After falling the previous two days, however, the number of covid-19 patients who were on ventilators, rose by three, to 164.

The number who were in intensive care fell for the fourth straight day, going from 260 as of Sunday to 259, its lowest level since July 17.

The number of beds in the state's intensive care units that were unoccupied rose by 11, to 120, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 24% of all the people in intensive care.

Monday's increase in cases was the smallest since the one the previous Monday, when the count rose by 195.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose slightly, to 690, after falling slightly a day earlier.

The number cases in the state that were considered active, however, fell by 707, to 6,889, as recoveries and deaths outpaced new cases.

It was the first time the number had been below 7,000 since July 10.

Meanwhile, Health Department figures indicated a slower weekend for vaccinations compared to a week earlier.

At 1,195, the increase in doses providers reported administering, including second and third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was less than half the size of the increase the previous Monday.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 7,216, its lowest level since the week ending Sept. 30.

Of the doses reported Monday, 29% were first doses and almost 40% were second doses.

The remaining 31% were third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people who received their second dose at least six months ago.