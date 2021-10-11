Arkansas volleyball rallies past Auburn in five sets

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas turned momentum in its favor after dropping the first two sets and surged to a 20-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-7 win over Auburn in SEC volleyball action on Sunday afternoon at Barnhill Arena.

Arkansas (14-4, 5-2 SEC) used big runs in each of the final three sets knock off the Tigers for the second straight day and picked up its third straight win in a five-day span.

The Razorbacks used a 9-1 spurt to break from an 8-8 tie in the third set, then outscored Auburn 11-1 for a 13-3 lead in the fourth.

That didn't change in the fifth either as Arkansas scored five of the first six points and never looked back.

Arkansas got lots of contributions offensively led by 5-10 junior Taylor Head, who tied for match honors with 20 kills. Right-side hitter Maggie Cartwright added 16 kills, while middle hitter Ellease Crumpton chipped in 14 and Jill Gillem 12.

Head, Cartwright and Gillen also each put up double-doubles with 16, 13 and 17 digs, respectively.

Gillen struggled at times in the match, but came through late with three kills and an ace to help Arkansas set the tone in the fifth set.

Arkansas Coach Jason Watson said Auburn did a great job in the first two sets even though the Razorbacks serve was knocking them out of system regularly. But that was a difference in the final three sets.

"We hadn't done that really all series," said Watson, whose team won in four sets on Saturday. "They had managed our serve quite well. I don't know if we were just finding some seams but I think that's what created a little bit more margin for us in three, four and five.

"Also I think the interesting thing on those service runs we didn't end our run. They had to do something great to end it. And traditionally we've done some things to end our own run with a service error or a play that wasn't clean."

Rebekah Rath, a 6-0 transfer from Maryland, led Auburn (10-6, 2-4) with 20 kills to tie for match honors, but that was still down from her monster match of 29 kills in just four sets on Saturday. In addition, Arkansas slowed her effectiveness over the final three sets as Rath rang up 12 kills in just the first two sets.

Arkansas setter Gracie Ryan, who registered her own double-double with match-highs in assists (54) and digs (25), thought the Razorbacks made a few small adjustments on the Tigers' outside hitters overall and Rath in particular as the match progressed.

"I think we were more patient on that outside block, so we were able to get better hands on her," Ryan said. "They weren't able to swing as much high hands those last three sets. And in three the tip coverage was big for us that made it more difficult for them.

"One thing Auburn did amazing in the first two sets is they played the long game well. We were playing that long game with them, but we couldn't pull those out. That was tough for us, but I think we adjusted."

Watson couldn't be more pleased with the way his team has handled back-to-back stretches of Wednesday-Saturday-Sunday matches, but now the Razorbacks can catch their breath. They won't play again until Oct. 22 when they travel to Kentucky for back-to-back matches against the No. 5 Wildcats.

"Not an easy trip for us, but we can get some rest and get some things in place," Watson said. "But I'm really proud of this team."