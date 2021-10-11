Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Sept. 30
Mike Wayne Bailey, 51, and Lynette May Jasven, 45, both of Rogers
Colby Allen Bruce, 21, and Kaleigh Elizabeth Andrews, 20, both of Bentonville
Kreg Joseph Cook, 27, Fayetteville, and Katie Lee Holroyd, 24, Siloam Springs
Omar Esparza, 29, and Irenne Aneht Carranza, 31, both of Rogers
Joshua Dean Farris, 41, and Tabitha Anne Lewis, 39, both of Springdale
Haskell Edgar Fulter Jr., 56, and Vandi Martina Goldstein, 47, both of Gravette
Jeremie Dale Gaither, 26, and Krista Lei Bryant, 29, both of Garfield
Justin Robert Headings, 23, and Hannah Kathrine Minnick, 22, both of Jay, Okla.
Hayden Lars Lovelace, 29, Rogers, and Katelyn Nicole Stanley, 26, Centerton
Richard Ryan Maupin, 37, and Mary Amanda Guthary, 35, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Drew Ross Petty, 32, and Stephanie Elise Long, 33, both of Bentonville
Gabriel Price Randolph, 23, and Mildred Israel Cooper, 26, both of Bentonville
Ana Brielle Thornton, 23, and Shaundrea Rae Boyer, 34, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Oct. 1
Christopher Edward Bray, 37, and Megan Ann Russell, 34, both of Little Rock
Cameron Lee Bryson, 49, and Brandy Jean Piere, 48, both of Rogers
Teague Andrew Butcher, 25, and Brittany Leigh Dunnaway, 31, both of Rogers
Trever William Hanna, 22, Decatur, and Mary Claire Wike, 22, Bentonville
Logan Joseph Harrison, 22, and Deseree Dawn Enderland, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Derrick James Hellinga, 57, and Amy Rebecca Rathbun, 49, both of Bentonville
Jimmy Don Hyde, 47, and Brittany Diane Church, 35, both of Siloam Springs
Seth Thomas Kallick, 24, and Summer Lee Tuttle, 23, both of Bella Vista
Austin Lakota Lively, 24, and Shelby Lynn Fryar, 25, both of Gentry
Christian Cade McKinnis, 29, and Darcy Malyn Gray, 30, both of Rogers
Juan Daniel Morales-Perez, 24, Rogers, and Montserrat Garcia, 24, Lowell
John Mitchell Murphy, 36, and Regina Erin Murphy, 38, both of Bentonville
Morgan Walker Overstreet, 25, and Chandler Mikenna Hesington, 26, both of Bentonville
Jesse Benjamin Pointer, 36, Rogers, and Renee Noelani Reetz, 31, Centerton
Santos Benito Sic Cua, 46, and Veronica Aguilar Martinez, 42, both of Rogers
James Derek Springer, 41, and Felicia Anne Ingle, 45, both of Prague, Okla.
Derek John Taggart, 36, and Hannah Laura Evelyn Lamp, 30, both of Bentonville
Alexandra Kaye Thomas, 26, and Savannah Leign Paxton, 28, both of Centerton
Stuart Unruh, 38, Fountain Run, Kan., and Elrisa Schrock, 31, Gentry
Aaron Scott Wall, 30, and Kayla Lee Holliday, 27, both of Bentonville
James Bradford Wells, 44, and Hannah Ruth Kimbrough, 35, both of Saint Amant, La.
Oct. 4
Angel Rafael Cestero-Ruiz, 42, and Cara Nichole Edwards, 24, both of Rogers
Mark Lee Ferguson, 38, and Melyssa Kay Fultz, 34, both of Centerton
Aaron Leigh Gilbert, 27, and Stephanie Raeann Mendoza, 31, both of Bentonville
David Wayne Hastings, 51, and Kimberly Daniale White, 47, both of Bentonville
Steven Lee Manuel, 47, and Carrie Jean Manuel, 40, both of Pineville, Mo.
Felipe De Jesus Nunez-Serrano, 34, and Yesenia Soto, 32, both of Rogers
Andrew Ryan Oneto, 19, and Annaca Hope Herring, 18, both of Bentonville
Wallace Perry Schatz, 59, Blackwell, Okla., and Cheryl Lynn Watson, 56, Neosho, Mo.
Roger Wayne Sutter, 85, Rogers, and Mary Ellen Lloyd, 76, Fayetteville
Oct. 5
Sherman Jonas Blanchard, 81, and Norma Campbell Boots, 74, both of Bella Vista
Joshua Caleb Driller, 28, and Nicolette Christian Frevert, 28, both of Bentonville
Joshua Tiendwo Liu, 37, Fayetteville, and Yinuo Ji, 25, Bentonville
David Jesus Martinez, 23, and Yanira Guillen, 22, both of Centerton
Oscar Rueda, 23, Rogers, and Juanita Torres Galindo, 25, Garfield
Bradley Craig Sammarco, 24, Highfill, and Kyli Jade Buccino, 22, Centerton
Oct. 6
Ricardo Antonio Bahena, 28, and Ariana Perea, 29, both of Garfield
Austin Michael Bayles, 23, and Sydnie Leigh Barron, 23, both of Rogers
Mark Anthony Finley Jr., 35, and Tara Kristine Kennedy, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jamison Wayne Gregory, 21, and Montana Bernice Cheek, 22, both of Rogers
Steven Scott Roebuck, 47, and Savannah Elizabeth Vinson, 31, both of Rogers
Eric Warren Rosequist, 55, and Lana Joy Williamson, 50, both of Rogers
Mason Christopher Shorkey, 24, and Candy Araceli Aranda, 25, both of Bentonville