Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 28

El Vasito Loko

503 Holcomb St., Suite H, Springdale

Critical violations: Chopped cucumber, chopped strawberries and cut cantaloupe at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing ring and bracelets. Ice scoop is stored with the handle down in contact with the ice. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Jimmy John's

3379 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dispensing scoop for mayonnaise is stored in flip-top refrigerator container of water at 38 degrees. One food employee is wearing a bracelet and a wristwatch.

Johnson Market

2503 Main Drive, Suite 6, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.

Rick's Bakery

1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the two handwashing sinks lack disposable towels available. Sausage rolls stored in hot holding case temperatures are between 99-113 degrees and should be 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Several containers of cookies, cake and pie lack adequate labeling for customer self-service. An opened sack of coarse oat bran is stored on the floor.

Schlotzsky's Deli

2548 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A container of sliced lemons is stored in the small ice bin for drinks.

Sept. 29

McNair Middle School

3030 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lacks lids and is leaking.

Vandergriff Elementary

2975 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager lacks food manager certification through accredited program.

Sept. 30

Emelia's Kitchen

309 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat naan bread with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: Bar ice bin for drinks has cooling tubes for soda dispensing gun located inside the bin. One light fixture in warewashing area lacks shielding installed. Food employee manager lacks manager certification through an accredited program.

Oct. 1

E-San Restaurant

2008 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in back food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. A container of sliced limes is stored in the bulk ice bin. 2 Food employee manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

La Sirenita

505 Thomas Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: The person in charge is not on site. The permit holder shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge is present at the retail food establishment during all hours of operation.

Noncritical violations: A cup of coffee stored in the back food preparation area lacks a lid. Knives and dispensing utensils are stored in containers of unheated water between uses in back food preparation area. Food employee manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Westside Burger and Grill

2019 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is dumping customer drinks in the handwashing sink basin.

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager lacks a hair restraint for his head. Hamburger patty press for uncooked ground beef has electrical tape covering the handle. Food employee washed hands at three compartment sink. Employee toilet room door is open. One vent hood filter is damaged. Food employee manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 28 -- Apple Blossom Brewery, 1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville; Fayetteville Senior Center and Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sept. 29 -- Con Quesos, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt. D, Springdale; First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop Dos, 1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Sept. 30 -- Apple Seeds, 2648 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville;Farrell's Lounge Bar & Grill, 311 W. Dickson St., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Oct. 1 -- Domino's, 2181 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Elkins Football Concession, 349 N. Center St., Elkins; The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater, 3492 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale