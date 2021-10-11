Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Sept. 28
El Vasito Loko
503 Holcomb St., Suite H, Springdale
Critical violations: Chopped cucumber, chopped strawberries and cut cantaloupe at 50 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing ring and bracelets. Ice scoop is stored with the handle down in contact with the ice. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Jimmy John's
3379 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Dispensing scoop for mayonnaise is stored in flip-top refrigerator container of water at 38 degrees. One food employee is wearing a bracelet and a wristwatch.
Johnson Market
2503 Main Drive, Suite 6, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Restroom lacks a trash can with a lid.
Rick's Bakery
1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: One of the two handwashing sinks lack disposable towels available. Sausage rolls stored in hot holding case temperatures are between 99-113 degrees and should be 135 degrees or above.
Noncritical violations: Several containers of cookies, cake and pie lack adequate labeling for customer self-service. An opened sack of coarse oat bran is stored on the floor.
Schlotzsky's Deli
2548 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A container of sliced lemons is stored in the small ice bin for drinks.
Sept. 29
McNair Middle School
3030 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lacks lids and is leaking.
Vandergriff Elementary
2975 E. Township St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food employee manager lacks food manager certification through accredited program.
Sept. 30
Emelia's Kitchen
309 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Food employee touched ready-to-eat naan bread with bare hand.
Noncritical violations: Bar ice bin for drinks has cooling tubes for soda dispensing gun located inside the bin. One light fixture in warewashing area lacks shielding installed. Food employee manager lacks manager certification through an accredited program.
Oct. 1
E-San Restaurant
2008 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in back food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice posted. A container of sliced limes is stored in the bulk ice bin. 2 Food employee manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.
La Sirenita
505 Thomas Blvd., Springdale
Critical violations: The person in charge is not on site. The permit holder shall be the person in charge or shall designate a person in charge and shall ensure that a person in charge is present at the retail food establishment during all hours of operation.
Noncritical violations: A cup of coffee stored in the back food preparation area lacks a lid. Knives and dispensing utensils are stored in containers of unheated water between uses in back food preparation area. Food employee manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.
Westside Burger and Grill
2019 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Food employee is dumping customer drinks in the handwashing sink basin.
Noncritical violations: Food employee manager lacks a hair restraint for his head. Hamburger patty press for uncooked ground beef has electrical tape covering the handle. Food employee washed hands at three compartment sink. Employee toilet room door is open. One vent hood filter is damaged. Food employee manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Sept. 28 -- Apple Blossom Brewery, 1550 E. Zion Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville; Fayetteville Senior Center and Wellness Center, 945 S. College Ave., Fayetteville
Sept. 29 -- Con Quesos, 101 W. Johnson Ave., Apt. D, Springdale; First Christian Church, 220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Mangos Gourmet Taco Shop Dos, 1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Sept. 30 -- Apple Seeds, 2648 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville;Farrell's Lounge Bar & Grill, 311 W. Dickson St., Suite 101, Fayetteville
Oct. 1 -- Domino's, 2181 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Elkins Football Concession, 349 N. Center St., Elkins; The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater, 3492 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale