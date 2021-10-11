Boll Weevils claim 42-23 win over NWOSU

ALVA, Okla. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team extended its win streak to three games Saturday with a 42-23 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State University.

While the Rangers (0-6 overall and Great American Conference) jumped out to an early lead, UAM (4-2 overall and conference) kept its composure and started to impose its will on Northwestern in the second quarter. Shortly into the second period, Demilon Brown found Isaiah Cross for a 32-yard touchdown pass to cut NWOSU's advantage to just three points. Brown found Cross on the next UAM possession to give the Boll Weevils a 21-17 lead.

Jonero Scott crossed the goal line from 3 yards out to give the Weevils a 28-17 advantage before the teams headed to their locker rooms for halftime.

The Rangers trimmed the deficit to five points on a touchdown in the early stages of the third quarter. However, the visitors from Monticello quickly answered with a 20-yard Scott touchdown run to extend UAM's lead, 35-23.

The Weevils continued their impressive play as they scored another touchdown with 3:39 left in the third quarter. This time, Demilon Brown found DeAndre Washington streaking up the right side of the field for a 49-yard touchdown to give UAM a 42-23 lead.

The score would stay that way as the Weevil defense kept the Rangers out of the end zone.

Demilon Brown paced the UAM offense as he threw three touchdowns and ran for 66 yards. Jonero Scott ran for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns. Isaiah Cross caught three passes for 81 yards, including two touchdowns.

Defensively, Donte Perry, Damarous White, and Charles Cameron all recorded a team-leading six tackles.

UAM hosts Ouachita Baptist University tis coming Saturday. Kickoff is set 2 p.m.