Coach, cancer survivor pens book

“You have breast cancer.” It was two months to the day after her father’s funeral that Trena R. Ford heard those chilling words.

For the divorced mother of three and a 20-year Pine Bluff High School teacher and coach, “It felt like immediate defeat. It felt like my world was coming to an end,” she said.

Those four words are “so overwhelming, so devastating,” that Ford said, “It’s a lot for a person to hear and not fall down.” She didn’t.

Her next thoughts after her diagnosis, Ford recalled, “Oh, no. What will my children do without me?” She walked around for weeks in fear and in disbelief but her North Little Rock surgical oncologist framed Ford’s situation differently.

Dr. Jerri Fant said to her, ‘This is a diagnosis, it doesn’t mean you’re going to die. This is not your grandmother’s diagnosis. This is not a death sentence.” Tears would fall but Ford decided to fight like a girl. Tough. No holds barred. She was out to win this war.

Her book, “Just Breathe,” chronicles her journey was released in July. On Saturday, the Pine Bluff Main Library downtown hosted her book signing.

THE WAR

That was in 2017 and it was also about that time that she began chronicling her journey in a book as she believed she was encouraged to do by God. There were starts and sputters in the writing process, in part because it would take a year for the entire breast cancer story to unfold, and also, Ford was busy.

In addition to her own children, she taught physical education and credit recovery classes, as well, she was an assistant coach at Pine Bluff High School. She was recently promoted to head coach.

Teaching and coaching is a full-time job plus some.

Breast cancer is taxing. It’s mentally and physically draining, but Ford missed few days on the job.

She first had a lumpectomy and returned to school after three days. She waited until summer vacation to have a bilateral mastectomy.

THE FINAL CHAPTER

Ford had worked hard before. This spirit would earn her Hall of Fame honors, first as a basketball player at Cave City High School and then while a student at Lyon College in Batesville.

She brought this same spirit to her writing and takes readers step-by-step through her medical and spiritual journey, and then provides them with honest, sincere insights into her cancer battle.

Finally, the book was completed and Ford turned to J. Kenkade Publishing in Little Rock. The group helps with self-publishing endeavors and has been a great experience for Ford, she said.

Book sales are going well and she’s growing a fanbase, like Duane Jackson.

“This book was breathtaking, … very inspirational and gave me the motivation to keep building, to keep fighting,” Jackson said.

It’s a “great book,” especially for those who turn to religion for healing, Jackson said.

Pamela Wilkes, who read the book in one sitting, wrote, “This book is such a good read. Well written and the content is so heartfelt,” adding, it’s a true reflection of the heart of a fighter.

DO IT FOR THE KIDS

News of her diagnosis was doubly hard because Ford had just lost her father, Roy Ford Sr., to prostate cancer. He was her best friend, her biggest fan, and he was gone as she faced one of her life’s biggest challenges.

But this 50-year-old Black woman didn’t remain in the depths of despair of her father’s death or her diagnosis for long. Instead, she started researching breast cancer and its treatments. She also got a second opinion.

Ford learned that Black women are more likely to forego or delay preventative measures such as mammograms. That was the case with Ford, who was so busy parenting, teaching and coaching that she postponed her exam.

As a result, Ford said, “Our mortality rate is higher.” “As women, we forget about ourselves,” Ford said.

But delayed breast cancer screening and putting others first isn’t exclusive to Black women. Ford now realizes by making her own health a priority, she is better at caring for her children.

Ford’s book, “Just Breathe,” is available online at Amazon and justbreatheinspirations.com. It can also be ordered through Barnes & Noble.