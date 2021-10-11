Cough and flu season

Last year, during the beginning of the pandemic, something happened that the experts and doctors didn't quite expect: There wasn't a "twindemic." The flu all but disappeared in the cold days of 2020-2021.

What happened?

Well, the predictions were just wrong. And understandably so. There were those who were afraid that the same number of people who annually go to the hospital with severe flu would bump elbows with those in the hospital fighting covid-19.

Except with all those mask mandates, and signs on business doors, not to mention all the social distancing and people working from home, there was nowhere for the flu to go to. The new fight against covid-19 worked darned well against the annual fight against the flu.

The papers carried the story week to week: Very little flu this December compared to last. Very little flu this February compared to last. Every year about flu season the huge Asian cities are filled with people wearing masks, but Americans only just started the practice when covid came around. And we were amazed at how effective masks were at preventing the spread of that old, sometimes deadly, nuisance.

Today, some doctors are worried about that flu again.

It is possible that, after a year off, Americans don't have as much natural immunity against influenza. It is possible, maybe even likely, that after we all masked up last flu season, that most of us don't have the same kind of antibodies that we might have had, had we had a regular flu season with all the fixings.

The flu is notorious in more than one way: That is, it is incredibly hard to predict which years will be heavy flu years, and which ones won't. There was an article in The Washington Post the other day that quoted experts on both sides this year. Those who think the lack of natural immunity will cause an explosion in hospitals this holiday season, and those who think the remaining mask mandates at schools and businesses will provide more protection again this year.

But there is something everybody can do to protect themselves and others. Same as with covid: Get a vaccine.

It might not prevent you from getting the disease. But it might keep you out of the hospital.

Cross fingers, y'all.