Crosby drills winner after 3 consecutive misses

CINCINNATI -- Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby's fell into a nightmarish Sunday as the afternoon grew late and a stiff wind kept the flag billowing right to left in Paul Brown Stadium.

The historically reliable kicker missed three consecutive potential winning field-goal attempts before hitting a 49-yarder in overtime to lift Green Bay (4-1) to a wild 25-22 win over the Bengals.

Crosby had a chance to hit a potentially decisive kick with 2:12 left, and again with 3 seconds remaining in regulation. Both went wide left. He got another chance to win it in overtime, but again he missed left.

Improbably, he got one more try to redeem himself.

"The fact that we kept getting opportunities, you've got to give it up to our team, the way we fought to get in that position again," said Crosby, who'd converted all six field goals and 11 extra-point attempts in the first four games. "And I just wanted so badly to come through there. I had a couple go bad there, and I'm just happy to hit that last one. There was a little bit of relief."

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur talked to Crosby before deciding to send him back out again on fourth-and inches from the Cincinnati 32.

"I did what I thought in my gut was the right thing to do," LaFleur said.

The Bengals' Evan McPherson also missed on shots that could have won the game -- with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.

"Both teams tried to lose that game a few times," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

McPherson thought he won it in overtime. He jumped into the arms of holder Kevin Huber after the kick.

"I mean I couldn't really tell you, maybe a big gust of wind caught it at the last second, but I struck it well," McPherson said.

Cincinnati had tied the score late in the fourth quarter. Joe Mixon bounced right for an 8-yard touchdown run, and Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion with 3:27 left.

Crosby was set up for a 36-yard shot with 2:12 left. After that miss, the Bengals drove to the Packers 47, but McPherson's attempt bounced off the right upright with 26 seconds left. Then it was Crosby's turn to miss again, a 51-yard attempt.

In overtime, Burrow was intercepted by linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, but Crosby missed his third in a row.

"That thing was a roller coaster," Cincinnati Coach Zac Taylor said. "I don't know how we ended up in the situation we were in."

The Bengals had their opportunities after closing the score to 16-14 at the half and then tying it late.

"We weren't in unmanageable situations," Taylor said. "Just couldn't quite get in that rhythm, and in the second half it just seemed like we had much longer possessions and kind of got on flow and called the game the way we wanted to."

Burrow was taken to the hospital as a precaution after the game for a possible throat contusion, the team said. Burrow threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns but also took a beating from the Green Bay defense.

Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to move into fifth place on the all-time list. Davante Adams had 11 catches for a career-high 206 yards.

Rodgers threw a 12-yard TD pass to AJ Dillon in the first quarter to tie for fifth place all-time with Philip Rivers. His 5-yard scoring toss to Adams in the second quarter put him ahead of Rivers. He finished 27 for 39 for 344 yards and an interception as the Packers won their fourth in a row since losing the opener to New Orleans.

Green Bay016333--25

Cincinnati77080--22

First quarter

Cin--Perine 4 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 1:15.

Second quarter

GB--Dillon 12 pass from Aa.Rodgers (kick failed), 11:49.

GB--FG Crosby 44, 7:24.

GB--Adams 5 pass from Aa.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:07.

Cin--Chase 70 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), :36.

Third quarter

GB--FG Crosby 44, 5:45.

Fourth quarter

GB--FG Crosby 22, 11:20.

Cin--Mixon 8 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 3:27.

First overtime

GB--FG Crosby 49, 1:55.

Att--64,195.

GBCin

First downs2118

Total Net Yards466367

Rushes-yards22-13324-103

Passing333264

Punt Returns2-91-2

Kickoff Returns1-164-120

Interceptions Ret.2-131-42

Comp-Att-Int27-39-126-38-2

Sacked-Yards Lost2-113-17

Punts2-33.55-38.8

Fumbles-Lost0-00-0

Penalties-Yards2-102-21

Time of Possession33:5934:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Green Bay, Jones 14-103, Dillon 8-30. Cincinnati, Perine 11-59, Mixon 10-33, Burrow 3-11.

PASSING--Green Bay, Aa.Rodgers 27-39-1-344. Cincinnati, Burrow 26-38-2-281.

RECEIVING--Green Bay, Adams 11-206, Dillon 4-49, Jones 4-6, Lewis 2-34, Cobb 2-30, Lazard 2-6, Tonyan 1-8, Hill 1-5. Cincinnati, Chase 6-159, Higgins 5-32, Boyd 4-24, Perine 4-24, Uzomah 2-16, C.Evans 2-15, D.Sample 2-9, Mixon 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Green Bay, Crosby 51, Crosby 40, Crosby 36. Cincinnati, McPherson 57, McPherson 49.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates with tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) after a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) dives for yardage is he is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, front left, makes a catch for a two-point conversion in front of Green Bay Packers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (24) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flips into the end zone for a touchdown as he's hit by Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

CORRECTS TO CELEBRATES WHAT WAS RULED A FAILED TOUCHDOWN-ATTEMPT NOT CELEBRATES A TOUCHDOWN - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates what was ruled a failed touchdown-attempt against the Green Bay Packers in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

CORRECTS TO FLIPS INTO THE END ZONE ON A FAILED TOUCHDOWN-ATTEMPT NOT FOR A TOUCHDOWN - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flips into the end zone on a failed touchdown-attempt as he is hit by Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) dives forward after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) celebrates an interception with cornerback Eric Stokes (21) against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)