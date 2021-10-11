Fitzgerald Mountain campground proposal going before Springdale City Council

SPRINGDALE -- A Springdale real estate investor has proposed a primitive campground for bicyclists near the Fitzgerald Mountain trails, but neighbors oppose it.

The Springdale City Council will hear a case for the campground during its regular meeting Tuesday evening. Zach Brothers will bring his proposal to the council in an appeal of the Planning Commission's rejection from Sept. 7.

Brothers, representing Brothers Rentals, owns 6 acres at 1851 Bitter Lane, about a quarter mile north of the mountain's parking lot and trailhead on Dodd Avenue.

If the council denies the request, the decision could be appealed to the circuit court, explained Taylor Samples, senior deputy city attorney. If the council approves the proposal, Brothers may carry on with his plans.

Brothers plans three primitive campsites and six parking spaces for recreational vehicles up to 30 feet in his Fitzgerald Mountain Camp. The parking spaces would not include hookups.

He also would limit the use of the campground to 20 people at a time.

Campers would register and pay for spaces at hipcamp.com -- a program Brothers likened to Airbnb for campgrounds.

Neighbors spoke at the Planning Commission meeting and sent letters against the campground. They worry about trespassers, noise, trash and property values.

Melissa Scalph, whose Dodd Avenue property abuts Brothers' space, said she has experienced vandalism, been scared by lights from those using the trail late at night and alleged someone tried to get into her house.

"A campground does not belong next to an area of houses," Scalph said in a phone call Friday. "It doesn't work."

Police dispatch logs include calls to the property over the last two years with reports of vandalism, trespassing and a burglary, but the officers found no crimes were committed and filed no reports on the incidents, said Lt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesperson for the department.

Brothers said the campground would have no on-site management or supervision. But the campsite must meet certain requirements to be listed on hipcamp, he said. He also would depend on campers' reviews on the website and would work to fix problems mentioned.

Letters to the Planning Department also noted neighbor's concerns that the campground would not offer bathrooms. Brothers plans for campers to hike a quarter-mile south on the trail and use the public restrooms at Bayyari Park. Or the campers could "pack it out" as they will be required for all waste, his proposal said.

The campground will provide no water, no electricity and no trash service. The website will alert potential campers to these conditions and other requirements, Brothers said.

Campfires burning out of control was another concern of neighbors. Brothers said fires would be limited to only one 3-foot-by-3-foot fire ring -- the same size allowed in Springdale backyards.

Brothers said Friday that he had made several changes in his proposal after talking to residents who would be living near the campground.

"This is a totally unique project that we have never looked at in this area before," Patsy Christie told the Planning Commission during the meeting. "Generally, it is compatible with this area in its primitive state. I think this something that we will have to try to see if it is going to work."

Brothers had asked the commission to allow this campground as a conditional use for the land zoned for low-density residences. Christie is the director of the city's Planning Department.

The campground received the endorsement of Erin Rushing, the executive director of NWA Trailblazers.

Rushing, in a letter to the commission, noted Northwest Arkansas boasts of 400 miles of trails, but only a handful of camping spots. NWA Trailblazers is a nonprofit group developing soft-surface trails throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Cyclists usually are referred to Beaver Lake, 30 miles away, Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville or Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista, he said

Rushing said he expects 70% of those who use the Northwest Arkansas trails are not from the region and they would prefer to camp near the trails, rather than stay in hotels.

"My campground will be small and rustic, at first, but it could have the potential to grow," Brothers said.

"My wife and I are in the empty-nest phase," he said in a text message Friday. "Rather than doing projects that have heavy focus on making money, we are trying to do projects that are both fun and beneficial for Springdale."

The couple renovated the 1897 Grove Cottage in downtown Springdale and operate it as an Airbnb.

Brothers noted he and his wife hike the Fitzgerald trails. And, even if the campground isn't approved, he will enjoy camping there with friends and family.