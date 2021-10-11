Fort Smith leaders, consultant plan to discuss sports center

FORT SMITH -- A consultant hired by Fort Smith plans to talk to local leaders next month about a proposed indoor sports complex.

Bill Krueger with Conventions, Sports & Leisure International Inc. will be in the city Nov. 8-10, Timothy Jacobsen, executive director of the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau, told the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission on Tuesday.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau will reach out to people for Krueger to meet in either individual or group settings, Jacobsen said.

Jacobsen has said the complex could accommodate events such as basketball, volleyball and cheerleading, as well as concerts, weddings and exhibits.

"To me, what we're talking about is a facility that has an economic driver for our entire community to sustain the businesses that we already have here in Fort Smith and hopefully to attract more businesses into Fort Smith and bring new visitation to our area," he said Tuesday.

The city hired the Minneapolis-based consulting firm Sept. 30 to conduct a feasibility study on the arena for a cost not to exceed $30,000. Conventions, Sports & Leisure International Inc. expects to complete the study within 12-14 weeks. The study will include primary market research and analysis on the financial feasibility and potential economic impact of developing the complex.

The study results will include specific project goals and a time frame.

Jacobsen has estimated the complex could cost anywhere from $20 million to $40 million to build and include 100,000 to 150,000 square feet. An indoor sports facility of this size doesn't exist in Fort Smith.

Krueger is expected to brief the city Board of Directors on the scope of the study at the board's Nov. 9 session.

The study results will only be as good as the input that goes into it, making it important to include "all the individuals of interest" in this process, Jacobsen said.

"It's important to me that we are very transparent and open to take in any type of input that we can about the direction of the study, so we can answer questions, address concerns and look at opportunities as an entire community to get the best results of the study that we can," he said.

The consultants will interview city leaders to collect background information for the project after an initial planning meeting. These could include leaders from the city, bureau and other tourism organizations, as well as local schools, municipal government representatives, potential indoor sports facility users and user groups, hospitality and service industry representatives, and others in the community.

Talicia Richardson, a commission member, said Thursday she offered Jacobsen the names of several community members to talk with. She believes community engagement is crucial. This potential project also crosses into many different industries, and people from these industries need to be invited to provide their input, she said.