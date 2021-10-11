HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after seven weeks

Cabot was No. 2 overall and Conway was No. 3 coming into last week’s games.

I wasn’t surprised that Conway won. What was surprising was how easily the Wampus Cats did it, winning by a final score of 57-21.

Conway is up to No. 2 in this week’s rankings, and Cabot falls to No. 7.

No. 1 Bryant won 63-0 over Little Rock Central.

Lake Hamilton stays at No. 1 in Class 6A following a 42-32 victory over Russellville.

Pulaski Academy is still No. 1 in Class 5A after a 63-28 victory over White Hall.

Shiloh Christian remains on top in Class 4A after its 42-14 win over Prairie Grove.

Prescott is still No. 1 in Class 3A following its 50-41 victory over Centerpoint.

And Bigelow remains on top of Class 2A after a 49-22 thrashing of Mountainburg.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant Conway Bentonville Lake Hamilton Fort Smith Northside Pulaski Academy Cabot Camden Fairview Shiloh Christian North Little Rock

CLASS 7A

Bryant Conway Bentonville Fort Smith Northside Cabot

CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton Benton Greenwood Jonesboro Little Rock Parkview

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Camden Fairview Greenbrier Vilonia Little Rock Christian

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Ashdown Stuttgart

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Osceola Centerpoint

CLASS 2A