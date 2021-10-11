Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after seven weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 3:47 p.m.
Pulaski Academy John Mark Charette (25) slips away from White Hall safety Benjamin Redix (29) during the third quarter of Pulaski Academy's 63-28 win on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Bulldog Stadium in White Hall. .(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Cabot was No. 2 overall and Conway was No. 3 coming into last week’s games.

I wasn’t surprised that Conway won. What was surprising was how easily the Wampus Cats did it, winning by a final score of 57-21.

Conway is up to No. 2 in this week’s rankings, and Cabot falls to No. 7.

No. 1 Bryant won 63-0 over Little Rock Central.

Lake Hamilton stays at No. 1 in Class 6A following a 42-32 victory over Russellville.

Pulaski Academy is still No. 1 in Class 5A after a 63-28 victory over White Hall.

Shiloh Christian remains on top in Class 4A after its 42-14 win over Prairie Grove.

Prescott is still No. 1 in Class 3A following its 50-41 victory over Centerpoint.

And Bigelow remains on top of Class 2A after a 49-22 thrashing of Mountainburg.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Bentonville
  4. Lake Hamilton
  5. Fort Smith Northside
  6. Pulaski Academy
  7. Cabot
  8. Camden Fairview
  9. Shiloh Christian
  10. North Little Rock

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Conway
  3. Bentonville
  4. Fort Smith Northside
  5. Cabot

CLASS 6A

  1. Lake Hamilton
  2. Benton
  3. Greenwood
  4. Jonesboro
  5. Little Rock Parkview

CLASS 5A

  1. Pulaski Academy
  2. Camden Fairview
  3. Greenbrier
  4. Vilonia
  5. Little Rock Christian

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Ashdown
  5. Stuttgart

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Osceola
  5. Centerpoint

CLASS 2A

  1. Bigelow
  2. Des Arc
  3. Clarendon
  4. McCrory
  5. Fordyce
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT