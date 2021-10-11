HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after seven weeks

Cabot was No. 2 overall and Conway was No. 3 coming into last week’s games.
I wasn’t surprised that Conway won. What was surprising was how easily the Wampus Cats did it, winning by a final score of 57-21.
Conway is up to No. 2 in this week’s rankings, and Cabot falls to No. 7.
No. 1 Bryant won 63-0 over Little Rock Central.
Lake Hamilton stays at No. 1 in Class 6A following a 42-32 victory over Russellville.
Pulaski Academy is still No. 1 in Class 5A after a 63-28 victory over White Hall.
Shiloh Christian remains on top in Class 4A after its 42-14 win over Prairie Grove.
Prescott is still No. 1 in Class 3A following its 50-41 victory over Centerpoint.
And Bigelow remains on top of Class 2A after a 49-22 thrashing of Mountainburg.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Conway
- Bentonville
- Lake Hamilton
- Fort Smith Northside
- Pulaski Academy
- Cabot
- Camden Fairview
- Shiloh Christian
- North Little Rock
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Conway
- Bentonville
- Fort Smith Northside
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Lake Hamilton
- Benton
- Greenwood
- Jonesboro
- Little Rock Parkview
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Camden Fairview
- Greenbrier
- Vilonia
- Little Rock Christian
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Ashdown
- Stuttgart
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Osceola
- Centerpoint
CLASS 2A
- Bigelow
- Des Arc
- Clarendon
- McCrory
- Fordyce