Hogs drop to No. 17 in AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE -- As a sign of the national respect the University of Arkansas gained earlier this season with victories over Texas and Texas A&M, the Razorbacks (4-2, 1-2 SEC) remained in The Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls released Sunday despite suffering back-to-back road losses to Georgia and Ole Miss.

Arkansas is ranked No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the coaches poll after losing 52-51 at Ole Miss. The Razorbacks had fallen from No. 8 in the AP poll to No. 13 after a 37-0 loss at Georgia the previous week when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 2.

The Razorbacks are the highest-ranked team in the AP poll that has two losses.

Going into the Ole Miss game, Arkansas was ranked No. 16 in the coaches poll.

The Rebels, ranked No. 17 in both polls when they played Arkansas, rose to No. 13 in the AP poll and No. 14 in the coaches poll.

Georgia is the new No. 1 team in both polls after winning 34-10 at Auburn coupled with previously top-ranked Alabama losing 41-38 at Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide fell to No. 5 in both polls.

Auburn, which had been No. 18 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the coaches poll, isn't ranked going into the Tigers' game against Arkansas at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

Texas A&M, which fell out of the polls after losing at home to Mississippi State, is ranked No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 18 by the coaches.

Texas, which fell out of the polls after losing at Arkansas, is ranked No. 25 in the AP poll.

Good and bad

After outgaining Ole Miss 676-611, the Razorbacks obviously moved up in national offensive statistics and took a drop on the defensive side.

Arkansas improved from 54th (417.2 yards) to 27th (459.7) in total offense and fell from ninth (280) to 39th (337.5) in total defense.

"You're always concerned about team morale when one side does something well and the other doesn't," Coach Sam Pittman said. "But we made mistakes on offense, too. We put the ball on the ground [in losing a fumble], missed a field goal on special teams.

"There's a lot of reasons why you win or lose games, but I just told them we're going to stay together. We've got Auburn coming into town. We haven't lost a game at home."

Arkansas, 3-0 in Fayetteville, hasn't won all of its in-state games since 2011 when the Razorbacks were 11-2 with the losses at Alabama and LSU.

"That would be a really nice goal for us," Pittman said of going unbeaten at home. "We still have a lot to play for this year.

"I just said we have to stay together. I pointed out we didn't tackle well and had some blown coverages and things of that nature. Just pointed out we don't want to point fingers.

"We want to stay a team, and I'm sure we will. We get a good Auburn team ... So I told them we just need to get back home, work hard and get better."

On CBS

After not playing on CBS since 2017 coming into the season, Arkansas will be part of a CBS telecast for the second time in four weeks when the Razorbacks play Auburn at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Arkansas-Auburn game will be the opener of a CBS doubleheader with Georgia-Kentucky playing at 2:30 p.m.

It will be the third consecutive 11 a.m. kickoff for the Razorbacks after they played Georgia and Ole Miss on ESPN.

Good show

Arkansas' offense certainly did enough to win at Ole Miss as the Razorbacks rolled up 676 yards, their most ever against an SEC opponent.

The Razorbacks rushed 58 times for 350 yards and KJ Jefferson completed 25 of 35 passes for 326 yards.

"We did some really good on offense as far as running the ball," Jefferson said. "That was our main thing."

Raheim Sanders rushed for 139 yards and Jefferson and Trelon Smith each rushed for 85.

"Going into the game, it was, establish the run game," Jefferson said. "So I feel like we did a pretty good job of running the ball, and passing the ball as well.

"There was great protection. As an offensive unit, I think we did well."

Big plays

Ole Miss had six plays of 33 or more yards against Arkansas.

The biggest plays were Matt Corral touchdown passes of 68 yards to Braylon Sanders and 67 to Dontario Drummond. Corral also hit Sanders with a 59-yard pass to set up a touchdown.

"We can't give up those deep balls," Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry said. "And they executed a lot better than we did [Saturday]. That's the bottom line."

The Rebels also had touchdown runs of 51 and 34 yards by Snoop Connor, and Henry Parrish had a 33-yard run.

50-plus

Arkansas scored 50 or more points in regulation in an SEC game for the fifth time since joining the conference for the 1992 season.

The Razorbacks first did it against South Carolina in 1995 when they beat the Gamecocks 51-21.

Arkansas' next three SEC games with 50 more points in regulation were against Mississippi State. The Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs 52-6 in 2003; lost to the Bulldogs 51-50 in 2015; and beat them 58-42 in 2016.

First and foremost

Arkansas and Ole Miss both excelled on first down against each other's defenses.

The Razorbacks gained 430 yards on 49 first-down plays for an average of 8.8 yards. The Rebels gained 294 yards on 30 first-down plays to average 9.8 yards.

Going for 600

Ole Miss compiled 600-plus yards for the seventh time in 15 games under Coach Lane Kiffin.

Prior to Kiffin's arrival, the Rebels had gone for 600 or more yards 16 times in 1,209 games.

Tracking Treylon

Wideout Treylon Burks posted his seventh career 100-yard receiving game and his third of the year with a season-high seven catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

More KJ kudos

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson had his most productive game as a collegian in front of dozens of friends and family members in his home state.

The 6-3 sophomore accounted for 411 yards and six touchdowns, three each on the ground and through the air.

"Just really proud of him," Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry said. "He's a really tough player. He plays the game the way it's supposed to be played, and I loved the way that he led our offense.

"I thought he did an outstanding job. I mean, playing like that today at the helm, I mean that's unbelievable. 600-plus yards of offense, the guy played amazing."

Another first

Arkansas led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, which was not a foreshadowing of the massive scoring to come.

Ole Miss is the fifth Arkansas opponent to be shut out in the first quarter in six games. Only Georgia, which led 21-0 in the first quarter on Oct. 2, has managed to score against the Razorbacks in the opening period.

Knox delivers

Junior Trey Knox had his most productive game in two years with 5 catches on 5 targets for 37 yards.

Knox made his first pair of catches of the season during the Razorbacks' two-minute drive late in the first half. He had two more during Arkansas' two-minute drive at the end of the game. In between, he caught a 3-yard scoring pass from KJ Jefferson on a well-schemed run-pass option.

Players of the week

Offense

QB KJ Jefferson

The Sardis, Miss., native put on a show for the home folks while racking up the best single-game statistics of his career. Jefferson completed a career-high 25 of 35 passes for 326 yards and 3 TDs and rushed for 85 yards and 3 TDs.

Defense

LB Hayden Henry

The fifth-year senior from Little Rock had 11 tackles, including 1 for a loss of 2 yards, and 2 quarterback hurries.