• Brad Parke, general manager of Greek Corner Screen Printing and Embroidery, said "we don't know where people are; obviously they're not at work," as Springfield, Mo., resorts to billboards -- with sayings such as "Get Off Your Butt!" and "Apply Anywhere" -- as jobs go unfilled amid the pandemic.

• Allen West, a tea party figure and candidate for Texas governor who has vowed to "vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates" in the state, was hospitalized with covid-19 after a fundraising event last week, but he said he's "doing great. ... No complaints. I'm just relaxing."

• Van Johnson, mayor of Savannah, Ga., said city officials may pull the plug on the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon because "We don't want these folks to come, have the time of their life and leave us with a covid uptick."

• Billy Nungesser, the lieutenant governor of Louisiana, whose office oversees the state book festival in and around the capitol, said that "while we look forward to the in-person return next year, we are excited to be able to bring the festival" virtually this fall.

• Ellen Daniels, executive director of the Mississippi Book Festival, cheered "an amazing group of authors and moderators who have rallied to record more than 35 hours of great conversations" as the event goes online because of covid-19 concerns.

• John Davis, president of Good Day Farm, heralded "an exciting expansion, especially because it will create new jobs and place ... an empty building back into commerce," as Louisiana's largest medical marijuana producer announced plans for a growing operation in Ruston.

• Shawn Wilson, Louisiana's transportation secretary, said "we just want to make a dent in the volume of traffic that is coming and going during the construction window," as the state weighs four-day workweeks, staggered shifts and remote work to cut down on traffic in Baton Rouge as Interstate 10 is widened.

• Dariusz Markowski of Poland's Nicolaus Copernicus University noted significant historic and emotional value, not to mention monetary value, in a peeling 19th-century portrait of composer-pianist Frederic Chopin that was purchased at a flea market.

• Vojin Kusic, 72, of Srbac, Bosnia-Herzegovina, built a monument to love in the form of a house with a green facade and red metal roof that rotates a full circle to satisfy the shifting desires of his wife, Ljubica, on what she'd like to see when she looks out the window.