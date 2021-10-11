Invest in Arkansas

A group of lawmakers didn't wait for the governor to call an October special session to pick back up their hot-button, "grandstand-to-their-base" bills. The extended session that began late last month is supposed to--by law--conclude "unfinished business." That means passing bills with new congressional district maps.

Instead, a few state senators on the extreme right ignored their mandate, science, and public health. As they did during the spring legislative session, they've been pushing yet more policies that would take Arkansas backward.

These senators have filed a slew of bills that would interfere with private businesses setting their own covid-vaccination policies and would weaken government agencies' public health response on vaccine mandates. In doing so, the senators are pressing forward on a culture war that the majority of Arkansans do not want, and under the guise of defending one's "freedom" to endanger others by refusing masks and covid vaccination.

How much better for every Arkansan if the state Legislature focused its energies on bills that would grow our state. Some dedicated, hardworking, exhausted legislators filed bills last spring to do just that. Too many of those bills were ignored. Some lawmakers have insisted that the General Assembly focus on its redistricting mandate. But not enough voices are coming together. Not yet.

Instead, there's ongoing talk of a Texas copycat abortion ban bill. If a special session is called, more bills are expected that would make it harder for ordinary Arkansans to vote. The governor has proposed a giant tax cut for the wealthy.

Tax-cutting is an old stand-by in the moderate conservative's playbook. The failure of tax cuts as public policy is that the few dollars cut from our individual tax bills could collectively do so much more than we can buy for ourselves.

Like with the anti-vaccination bills, this is more along the theme of looking out for our own selves, rather than looking out for the bigger community. We can't apply our meager tax cuts toward better schools or updated job training or high-speed Internet cables into rural communities.

Those kinds of collective endeavors are only possible with public dollars and good governmental leadership.

Between anti-vaccination bills and tax-cut proposals, it sounds like the governor and many lawmakers are content to accept the status quo of leaving Arkansas in the bottom of national rankings in covid recovery, national education, and health-care coverage.

No Arkansan should be content with this lack of concern for addressing the real issues that impact our state.

Our burning questions for our elected officials are: What do any of their anti-vax/tax-cut/voter-suppression policies do to help Arkansas end the pandemic? What do any of them do to save lives and help our overwhelmed hospitals, educators, and health-care workers? How do they educate and train Arkansas to be better equipped to solve the problems our state faces?

What should our lawmakers be spending their time and our money on? Budgets that expand quality early child care so all Arkansas children are well-prepared for school; high-quality education proposals to produce the skilled workers that employers want; infrastructure plans to build and repair roads and bridges that our businesses need to transport products and services; and plans to expand rural broadband access so our rural regions can grow too.

The choice: Pass bills that perpetuate division, or pass bills that grow all of Arkansas.

Everyday Arkansans shouldn't fear getting sick because certain lawmakers have weakened our public health response and access to health care. Instead of tax cuts for the wealthy and political grandstanding bills, let's invest in affordable health care, infrastructure, child care and public schools.

Urge your lawmakers to stop with the laws that take our state backward, and focus instead on legislation that moves Arkansas forward.

Kymara Seals is the policy director for the Arkansas Public Policy Panel, which advances social and economic justice through respect for human dignity, diversity, empowerment and an inclusive, fair and transparent political process. Kristin Stuart serves on Indivisible Little Rock and Central Arkansas's Leadership Team, which registers, educates, and mobilizes voters, and works to hold elected officials accountable to those voters.